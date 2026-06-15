Watch: UFC Winner Says 'Michelle Obama Is a Man!' at White House Following Victory

Mixed martial artist Josh Hokit said former First Lady Michelle Obama “is a man” on Sunday, after winning a fight during the Ultimate Fighting Championship event hosted on the White House South Lawn in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

After defeating fellow heavyweight Derrick Lewis, Hokit saluted President Donald Trump — who was also celebrating his 80th birthday — for having the courage to put on such an event.

He then gave the glory to God, adding, “If I’m going to say anything, there is only one person more incredible than the Incredible Hulk, and that’s my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.”

After taunting fellow mixed martial artist and former kickboxer Alex Pereira, Hokit said, “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?!”

Famed podcaster Joe Rogan was interviewing Hokit and wore a wide grin, appearing to laugh at his statements.

Rogan didn’t address the comment directly and simply responded, “Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit!”

The Hill covered the fighter’s comments in a Monday morning write-up, claiming that the fighter is now facing “intense backlash.”

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The article mostly focused on grievances from liberal groups and Democratic lawmakers, but also cited a comment from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who has been mostly supportive of Trump.

Portnoy called on the commander in chief to denounce Hokit.

“These are UFC guys, they’re crazy. They’re idiots,” he said. “But when you have that on the White House lawn on an event you put down … I don’t care what you think about the Obamas or anything. That has to be an immediate denounce.”

Trump did not address the comments when he posted about the event on Truth Social. Instead, he focused on the enormity of the event. He even gave Hokit a shoutout.

“The UFC at the White House last night was incredible,” he wrote. “The weather was scheduled to be horrendous, and it turned out to be PERFECT! So much for weather predicting. The Fighters were outstanding — Bo Nickal, Justin Gaethje, Ciryl Gane, Sean O’Malley, Josh Hokit, Mauricio Ruffy, and Diego Lopes were all unbelievable!

“Most people have never seen anything like that kind of human speed and power before,” Trump continued. “The White House has never looked more beautiful. The setting was unsurpassed!”

The president also offered congratulations to UFC CEO Dana White before calling it “one of the most exciting days in the History of our fabled White House!”

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