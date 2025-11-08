Watch: UK Police Arrest Christian Teen for Standing Up to Islamic Mob

The United Kingdom is no longer a free country. We’ve seen what was once a bulwark against authoritarianism as Nazi tyranny swept across Europe devolve into the same type of regime it sought to resist.

This is a country that arrests people for open and honest dialogue. During his meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the room he was “very proud of our history” when it came to free speech.

As the evidence continues to pile up against him, this comment looks more and more like absurdity. It is in no way reflective of the reality Britain’s people now face.

Turning Point U.K. Speaker Young Bob is one of those people.

The activist found himself in the sights of police for his appearance at Speaker’s Corner in London, a well-known hub for public debate, when he was arrested for “Breach of the Peace.”

On Wednesday, footage of Young Bob debating a Muslim man was posted to social media platform X. The conversation was typical enough for a Christian and a Muslim in 2025 as names like activist Tommy Robinson came up, along with the legitimacy of the claims of Islam compared to Christianity.

It seemed like just another evening at Speaker’s Corner for anyone who has seen footage of exchanges there before.

That is, until police decided to step in and escort Young Bob away.

The officers go back and forth with Bob about the “Breach of the Peace” charge, with the young man informing them he was invited by his Muslim opponent to speak.

🚨🇬🇧 YOUNG BOB (@YoungBobTPUK) has been ARRESTED for “Breach of the Peace” after PEACEFULLY debating an ISLAMIC ACTIVIST. This video includes the full debate and the moments leading up to the arrest. https://t.co/LEJcHXjTg6 pic.twitter.com/HPGYYZQfyb — VoxPopuli (@vpopulimedia) November 6, 2025

“He invited me to speak with him. That’s not a breach of the peace. It’s a consent,” he told one officer.

The conversation continued with more officers as Bob repeatedly wanted police to explain to how the charge was warranted.

In typical British police fashion, Bob even mentioned he was assaulted, but the police were too busy hunting him down for words to do anything about the alleged violence.

He told them multiple times “we’ll take the arrest,” feeling that he had done nothing wrong.

Just as Bob was placed in a police van, he could be heard yelling to the crowd, “Liberate England!”

A reporter on the scene named Shillitz explained the aftermath. “And guess what his crime was? For having a conversation. Yes, that’s right.”

After retelling what took place in the clip, Shillitz told viewers Bob had been given a dispersal order he did not follow. “Obviously Young Bob didn’t think it was right that he should be told to leave just for having a conversation.

“He didn’t agree with it, wasn’t giving his details. And the police promptly arrested him.”

Great Britain is an unrecognizable place.

A young Christian activist tried debating a Muslim mob. Although his opponent seemed well-mannered in the footage provided, clearly others were not happy about his presence.

The police will arrest their own and let a foreign mass with a backwards belief system that advocates violence and subjugation flourish.

Where does this country go from here?

Starmer does not care about free speech. The police clearly do not either.

It is no wonder veterans of World War II like the 100-year-old Alec Penstone are lamenting their sacrifice was not worth it.

The odds are stacked against freedom-loving Brits like Bob who have the courage fight back.

