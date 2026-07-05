Watch: UK Police Do It Again, Attack White Kid for Crime of Being Slammed on Ground by Black Kid

The United Kingdom’s police were filmed rushing a perpetrator of the most notorious crime currently plaguing the streets: existing while white.

The December 2025 murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak by a Sikh man who claimed racism prompted outrage among the British citizenry. When the body camera footage was released in June, it showed officers putting Nowak in handcuffs as he bled out, begging for help while his murderer stood over him.

The incident encapsulated everything wrong with this country — a white victim is assumed to be the aggressor while authorities sided with the non-white criminal.

U.K. activist Tommy Robinson posted another altercation — thankfully less severe — to social media platform X on Thursday as another example of a backwards police system.

A white kid was on the streets of Birmingham, England, when an argument ensued with a group of black kids. One of them clotheslined him to the ground. The police decided to step in and a female officer pushed the white kid against the wall.

He retaliated against the officer, striking her as she told him to put his hands behind his back.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

Another clear example of two-tier policing and anti white discrimination. Watch as the white lad is attacked by 3 non whites in Birmingham. Police run in, and detain the white lad! pic.twitter.com/9hGCznTMUy — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 2, 2026

The other female officer does appear to go after the alleged attackers, but why is this person being treated like he just committed a crime?

The Greek-based Protothema news outlet shed further light on these events, revealing it was from the evening of June 21.

Robinson posted more footage showing an arrest of the white kid who the officer called a “d***.”

WARNING: The following videos contain language some viewers may find offensive.

More footage of the aftermath of a white lad being attacked by 3 non whites in Birmingham, police let the 3 attackers run off and arrested the white lad. After handcuffing him, they tell him: “Walk to the fucking car, you dick!” https://t.co/GvXwBpI6B7 pic.twitter.com/z4m9nOtpTs — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 2, 2026

More footage was posted to X showing police swarming the scene, seemingly for this single arrest.

“Get in the fucking car” Whilst they try to shove him into the back seat the wrong way pic.twitter.com/MpWJuZKhpo — 𝔍𝔬𝔰𝔥𝔲𝔞⚡️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Re_mi_gra_tion) July 1, 2026

Another 8 police officers turn up They drag him out of the car because he’s not in the seat properly because they forced him the wrong way pic.twitter.com/zR3QJ2y3ON — 𝔍𝔬𝔰𝔥𝔲𝔞⚡️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Re_mi_gra_tion) July 1, 2026

Birmingham Police gave an official statement Thursday, confirming one arrest had been made, meaning the alleged attackers were not arrested.

“We are aware of footage showing the arrest of a man after a disorder on Broad Street at 1.30am on 21 June. Officers found a group of men fighting. As the incident was dealt with, an officer was punched. One man was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer.”

We are aware of footage showing the arrest of a man after a disorder on Broad Street at 1.30am on 21 June. Officers found a group of men fighting. As the incident was dealt with, an officer was punched. One man was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer. pic.twitter.com/fOldn9UoBf — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) July 2, 2026

They followed up with another post, agreeing with the officer’s actions and, in typical U.K. fashion, urging users to not circulate the footage.

“The incident has been reviewed, and we have no concerns over the officer’s actions and we are satisfied that they were reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances. We would ask that footage is not further shared to allow the legal process to take its course,” the account wrote.

The incident has been reviewed, and we have no concerns over the officer’s actions and we are satisfied that they were reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.

We would ask that footage is not further shared to allow the legal process to take its course. — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) July 2, 2026

This is beyond parody.

The police have confirmed swarming the victim, arresting him, and charging him with assault was the right decision. This is ground for firing. That’s the only appropriate response.

What about the other kids involved?

Britain has been a predominantly white country for centuries. The alleged assailants’ ancestors likely came over fairly recently in comparison.

We’re seeing foreign cells welcomed by the immune system while the ones that have long been part of the body get attacked.

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