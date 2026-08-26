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The Band of the Coldstream Guards, seen in front of Buckingham Palace in a 2024 photo, played a tribute to Dolly Parton Wednesday.
The Band of the Coldstream Guards, seen in front of Buckingham Palace in a 2024 photo, played a tribute to Dolly Parton Wednesday. (Chris Jackson - WPA -pool / Getty Images)

Watch: UK Royal Family Stages Incredible Tribute to Dolly Parton at Buckingham Palace

 By Randy DeSoto  August 26, 2026 at 12:43pm
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The British Royal Family honored Dolly Parton with a performance of her hit 1980 song, “9 to 5” played during the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace.

The London Evening Standard reported, “The Band of the Coldstream Guards played one of the superstar’s most popular songs in her honour on Wednesday morning, after her death aged 80 following a brief battle with cancer.”

“Scores of tourists gathered at the railings of the royal residence in London where the special instrumental addition to the historic ceremony echoed around the forecourt,” the outlet added.

The royals posted on social media, “Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many – including the millions of children given free books through her Imagination Library. We will always ❤️ you.”

Queen Camilla’s charity account on Instagram — “The Queen’s Reading Room” posted, “Dolly once said: You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children – but she gave it a pretty good go, donating more than 300 million books over 30+ years through her Imagination Library.

“By putting so many books into the hands of so many children, she gave the most precious of gifts: the chance to millions of young minds of opening the door to imagination, possibility and a lifelong love of reading. Thank you, Dolly!”

The BBC also reported, “Audience members let out gasps of shock when a cast member of ‘9 to 5 The Musical’ announced the death of country music legend Dolly Parton on Tuesday night.”

The cast member pointed out that Parton originally wrote and produced the play. It is due to open on Broadway in New York in January 2027.

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“Tonight we will perform the piece as she intended, with great respect and affection for the woman whose vision brought it to life,” the actress said. “So as we begin, we dedicate tonight’s performance to Dolly Parton with our deepest thanks for the music, laughter, and joy she gave us.” The audience responded with a round of strong applause.

The Financial reported that the song “9 to 5” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 1981, where it remained for two weeks.

Parton wrote the tune for the film of the same name, in which she starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin. The song came to her between takes on set.

“I would just kind of play my little fingers, go back to the hotel at night, write down the words, get my guitar and start singing it,” she told NBC’s Today. “That’s how it all kind of how that all worked.”

NBC noted that the workers’ ballad won two Grammy Awards — Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance — and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Fonda, who co-produced the movie “9 to 5,” wrote on Instagram following Parton’s death, “We have our memories of her, her songs, Dollywood, ‘9to5,’ the millions of books she got into the hands of children, all the iconic images that bring her to us. And they are all blessings.”

“I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves. She was many things … lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who’d never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard they’d have to cross their legs.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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