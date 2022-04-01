Watch: Ukrainian Civilians Greet Their Liberators with Joy as Troops Take Back Village from Russia

Residents of a village east of Kyiv in Ukraine were liberated from Russian occupation on Thursday, according to reports.

A video widely shared on social media purportedly showed how the people of the village, identified as Nova Basan, were overwhelmed with joy to greet their country’s servicemen and women.

The village, located in the Chernihiv region, is about 55 miles east of Kyiv.

Ukrainian forces reportedly entered Nova Basan in Chernihiv Oblast pic.twitter.com/zgadq47nd3 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 1, 2022

Radio Free Liberty reported that the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces identified Nova Basan as liberated from the Russians on Friday morning.

“After the departure of the enemy, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the settlements of Rudnya, Shevchenkove, Bobryk, Stara Basan, Nova Basan, Makeyevka, Pogreby, Bazhanivka, Volodymyrivka, Shnyakivka, Salne, Sofiivka, Gavrylivka,” the high command of the Ukrainian military in a statement.

The village was recaptured as Ukrainian forces advanced through the Chernihiv region following a Russian retreat in the area, according to Reuters.

The outlet reported that Ukrainian officials said the towns of Bucha, Ivankiv and Borodyanka in the northern Kyiv region also had been retaken, although it said it was “unable to verify immediately the information.”

In the Nova Basan video, residents — seemingly traumatized by a brief experience of Russian occupation — greeted the Ukrainian soldiers with fruits and gifts.

A Twitter user provided a translation of the words exchanged between Ukrainian troops and civilians.

One civilian said his house had been hit with machine-gun fire during the occupation, according to the translation.

A Ukrainian soldier confirmed that the forces were entering the town for the first time and that fighting against Russian forces in the region hadn’t yet concluded.

Russian authorities announced they were pulling back troops from the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions following fierce resistance from Ukrainians to defend their nation’s capital.

According to some accounts on Twitter, Ukrainian troops claimed to have captured several armored vehicles in the offensive liberating Nova Basan, including Russian T-72 tanks and personnel carriers.

Trophy T-72B3 in the liberated village of Nova Basan in the Chernihiv region pic.twitter.com/SAsCh2ozb3 — The RAGE X – Intel (@theragex) March 31, 2022

Video footage purportedly showed that buildings and businesses in the area were destroyed as a result of combat.

Visuals from Nova Basan, recaptured by Ukrainian forces. Two Russian BTR-82a captured by Ukrainian forces, one damaged. pic.twitter.com/iQa3w6Orkl — Bazooka Joe (@ww3ukrainewar) March 31, 2022

Footage of the aftermath of operations in the vicinity of Kyiv showed several destroyed Russian vehicles.

With the Ukrainians advancing in Kyiv Oblast, more Russian equipment (which were destroyed by artillery/drones of the UAF) are being filmed.#Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/UzvBC2Sz2v — BlueSauron👁️ (@Blue_Sauron) March 31, 2022



The occupying troops apparently were willing to leave behind damaged equipment after abandoning hopes of capturing the city.

