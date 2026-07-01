Watch: Ultra-Lib Dem Wiener Looks Like Prisoner as Israel-Hating Leftist Puts Him Through Another Public Struggle Session

California state Sen. Scott Wiener is the Democratic nominee for California’s 11th Congressional District, which is being vacated by its Democratic incumbent. He’s considerably more left-wing than the representative he’s going to be replacing, which is certainly saying something when you consider that the district is in the Bay Area.

The representative he’s almost certainly going to be replacing? The retiring Speaker Emerita, Nancy Pelosi. That’s saying a heck of a lot more.

In fact, Wiener might become the most suicidally progressive member of Congress upon taking office, and I don’t mean that metaphorically: One of his notable accomplishments in the California State Legislature was introducing a law in 2017 that reduced the charge of knowingly exposing a sexual partner to HIV/AIDS from a felony to a misdemeanor, under the rubric that these laws were passed “at the height of the HIV epidemic, that criminalized behaviors of people living with HIV.”

He’s also introduced legislation that would turn California into “a state of refuge for trans kids & their families,” although that bill would take away parental rights if those parents didn’t affirm those kids’ misguided belief that they were “trans.” (Some refuge.) He’s also spearheaded legislation that made it nearly impossible for police to extricate minors from sex trafficking cartels. (So much refuge.)

On the foreign policy front, to the extent that he’s had to opine, he’s been critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and tends to side with the Palestinian Authority in matters pertaining to the Middle East. That should make him a perfect fit with the party’s rising progressive wing, one would think.

Instead, Wiener has been harassed not once but twice over the Israel-Gaza conflict by his likely future constituents in ugly viral public struggle sessions over the past week. Why? Because, according to KTVU-TV, he refuses to call something that isn’t a genocide a genocide. Also, he’s Jewish.

First, there was this video of him getting chased from a pro-transgender event over the weekend: “You’re a piece of s***!” one protester can be heard screaming as he was shooed away by the leftist rabblement. “We f***ing hate you!”

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

One of the craziest videos I’ve seen on this site. Scott Weiner, probably the most far-left, pro-transgender, openly gay lawmaker in the country, is screamed out of a transgender event over Gaza. “You’re a piece of shit. We fucking hate you.”

pic.twitter.com/OiovvtPsuC — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 29, 2026

While that video garnered the headlines, it was another earlier video that might have been more disturbing. It came from, according to Weiner, a bar in the Mission District of San Francisco, where he went to watch a World Cup game last Wednesday.

“During the game, a man accosted me in a corner of the bar, effectively cornering me and the young women staffers who were with me. He screamed abuse at me and our staff before being ejected by the bar’s employees,” Wiener said.

“You gotta get the f*** out of my ’hood, bro,” the man was heard screaming at Wiener in the video. “It’s free Palestine here; you already know what it is. We [are] against the genocide.”

Wiener, looking every bit a broken man, decided not to fight back. This (and pay close attention, the rest of you progressives) did nothing to reduce the torrent or alter the tenor of the invective.

“You f***ed up. You f***ed up. It’s gonna be a problem. There’s innocent children being killed in Palestine, and you gonna come here like it’s good, but you pushing that genocidal agenda as a Zionist, bro.”

This video of a voter harassing Scott Weiner is deeply disturbing abuse. People really think they can scream at Jews and demand they parrot their political beliefs just to exist. Wake up, America. The soul of this society faces rot and decay.

pic.twitter.com/6DRnV6lQ4x — Kristin Reid (@KristinMReid11) June 25, 2026

And, according to Wiener, the man’s intent had little if anything to do with “genocide,” such as he may believe it exists.

“After being ejected, the man remained outside the bar, shouting my name and pounding on the side of the bar near where I was sitting for several minutes,” Wiener said in a post on X.

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“The same individual, in December 2023, stalked me on a plane and in an airport, shouting at me about my ‘tainted bloodline.’”

”I have no objection whatsoever to anyone disagreeing with me, opposing me, or protesting me. All of that is core to democracy. I also have no issue when people talk to me on the street and ask questions or express opposition. That’s democracy, even when the people engaging in this conduct misrepresent my views,” he continued.

“But when opposition and disagreement transition to harassment, including cornering me, touching me, or trying to physically bully me out of a public event, that crosses a line. We’re living in a time when violence is all too often threatened or used against people in public life. In San Francisco, we’re better than that.”

Senator Wiener’s Statement on Physical Intimidation and Harassment of Political Leaders SAN FRANCISCO – In two separate incidents this week, Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) was harassed, threatened, and physically intimidated while attending public events to engage with… — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 27, 2026

While one is willing to extend sympathy to anyone who suffers not just one but two anti-Semitic attacks in the space of a week, here’s the problem: No, in San Francisco and other deep-blue locales, people aren’t better than that, and it’s getting worse, and it’s enabled by the same people who end up getting swallowed up by it — like, unfortunately, Scott Wiener.

Even by the standards of the hard-left woke patrol, Wiener was aggressively bad, and he used both legislation and the pulpit of public office to bully those whose views were more moderate than his. Didn’t want your kid on puberty blockers? Too bad, pal: The law’s the law, and I wrote it. Want to save minors from being trafficked openly on the street by pimps? What are you, some kind of persecutor of marginalized communities? Those aren’t our values here in California, bub, and you’d better play by our rules.

That air of delighted combativeness worked for Wiener until, of course, he found moderation — not even moderation, really, just something approaching sanity — on one measly issue, that being the very obvious truth that no “genocide” is happening in Gaza. It’s obviously the other way around: Hamas is actively exporting genocide to innocent Jews in Israel, which is why there’s a conflict in the first place.

But the feral leftists Wiener and Co. have been feeding red meat to for so long aren’t satiated with an ultra-progressive replacing a mere progressive in Rep. Pelosi, at least if he holds just one tiny view that doesn’t fit their extreme vision of the world. Also, it helps if he’s Jewish, at least in these sorry times. Onto the tumbril with you, along with the rest of the wrongthinkers!

Many of these hooligans — like the man in the Mission District video, at least going by Wiener’s account — are simply rabid anti-Semites first and foremost, albeit rabid anti-Semites who have been given aid and comfort by the progressive Democratic Party apparatus. However, Americans must acknowledge that a deeper problem is at play when we consider that anti-Semitism has always existed in this country, as it does every place on earth; yet, at no time in recent memory have its adherents felt so enabled to inject its venom into the body politic so publicly.

If and when it does so in the United States under the banner of a political movement, it doesn’t take long to trace back to where the poison comes from: rabid progressive Democrats have given aid and comfort to the global anti-Semitic apparatus. Not all of them, certainly, and perhaps not even a majority — but enough that woke credentials aren’t enough to protect even Scott Wiener.

At best, these progressives — so boastful about standing up to The Man™ on so many other occasions — cower in silence when confronted with this venom, submitting quietly with obvious shame and self-loathing as their own berate them simply for being rational, or (worse) simply for being Jewish.

No, Mr. Wiener: On this matter, you are certainly better than your tormentors, but on the whole, you have no valid claim that your side is “better than that.” One can feel sympathy that you are now the victim of your own ouroboros of rage, but the misapprehension that it wasn’t going to bite you in the end, somehow, some way, was pure foolishness.

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