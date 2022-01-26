It’s amazing what a little undercover video can do.

According to The Denver Post, public schools in Littleton, Colorado, no longer will offer COVID-19 vaccinations after a video purportedly showed students signing up for jabs without parental consent or being asked for identification.

This isn't the first time schools have been accused of vaccinating children without parental permission. One school in Los Angeles reportedly bribed students as young as 13 with pizza to get vaccinated.

A series of videos were posted by the Twitter account Libs of TikTok (as well as what the Post described as a “far-right website,” which it didn’t identify) showing one student at Heritage High School giving a fake name and lying about his age to pass as older than 18.

In another clip, a student who identified himself as 15 provided a note to workers at a pop-up clinic to show parental approval — even though the school previously said parents needed to be present during vaccination.

In the first case, no one seemed to check the student’s ID during the 3:58 clip:

THREAD: A school in Colorado hosted a vaccine clinic during school hours. A 16 yr old student recorded the nurse agreeing to give him a vaccine while lying about his age. They did not ask for I.D. pic.twitter.com/GXflOnxvks — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 25, 2022

The other video shows a 15-year-old who was waved on through with a parental note despite the fact the school said in a letter it was “requiring a parent to be present during a vaccination.”

The Colorado school which held a vaccine clinic during school hours agreed to give a minor a vaccine without a parent present after assuring parents that they will not do this. pic.twitter.com/bORMbNc8hY — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 25, 2022

This apparently had led to a back-and-forth between Superintendent Brian Ewert and a parent, who noted that in a flyer for the vaccination drive, it specifically said an ID wasn’t required for the jab.

The superintendent assured parents that minors will not be able to get the vaccine without a parent present. This parent pointed out that it will be difficult to prove age without requiring an ID. The flyer specifically stated that an ID will not be required. pic.twitter.com/6Lm0kWAGps — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 25, 2022

On Tuesday, Littleton Public Schools said in a letter to parents that it was “aware of a situation that occurred during a recent Tri-County Health Department COVID vaccine clinic held last Friday.”

Details about what that “situation” might entail weren’t provided — although Littleton Public Schools said it didn’t believe the employees from the contractor that ran the clinic, Jogan Health, “followed the proper protocol in obtaining parent permission, potentially putting children at risk.”

As for parental presence when a student is vaccinated, the district said it “incorrectly assumed that all vaccination clinics in Colorado followed the same vaccination protocol as Children’s Hospital, requiring a parent to be present during a vaccination. We were informed this morning by Tri-County Health that the State of Colorado does not require minors to be accompanied by a parent or guardian as long as parental consent is collected and shared prior to the appointment through the vaccine provider’s online scheduling system.”

The school said it no longer will offer vaccination clinics, although this was cold comfort for parents.

“Every parent loves their child,” dad Ewan Tallentire told Denver’s KDVR-TV. “Why would you try to subvert that and say the parent has absolutely no right to decide and determine what gets done with their children?”

So, what are state health officials worried about? That the videos are part of an anti-vaccination campaign, of course.

“We are concerned this is an intentional attempt to close down vaccine clinics,” a spokesman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a statement, according to the Post.

“School clinics are an important way the state ensures access to COVID-19 vaccines in places that are convenient.”

Glen Mays, chairman of the Department of Health Systems, Management and Policy at the Colorado School of Public Health, told the Post that rates among students “are far from optimal,” with just 27 percent of Colorado children ages 5-11 having been fully vaccinated and only 59.7 percent of those ages 12-17 having received the full dose.

“Misinformation, in general, has been a big problem for the vaccination campaign,” Mays said. “For children, it’s especially problematic.”

It might be a safe assumption that the students who filmed the undercover video of contractors at a pop-up school vaccination clinic playing fast and loose with protocol and parental approval have a certain point of view about COVID-19 vaccinations for minors or in schools — or about COVID-19 vaccines, period.

That doesn’t eliminate the fact, however, that contractors at a pop-up school vaccination clinic were playing fast and loose with protocol and parental approval.

Authorities are looking past what happened and ensuring it doesn’t happen elsewhere — all because they don’t like the presumed opinions of the people who uncovered what happened. These are people so obsessed with vaccination rates that they seem to be openly questioning why we should be at all concerned with a trifle such as parental consent.

All of this for a disease that has taken a relatively insubstantial toll on minors. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, as of Jan. 19, 727 minors have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020. In addition, long COVID hasn’t been anywhere near as prevalent among minors as it has among older age groups.

If parents aren’t necessarily aware of these numbers, they’re at least aware that the coronavirus doesn’t affect children the way it does adults. Many of them also have anxieties about a new vaccine — perhaps real, perhaps imagined.

How do you allay those fears after the undercover videos from Heritage High School hit social media?

Not by implying they were some sort of anti-vaccination “misinformation” campaign, that’s for sure.

