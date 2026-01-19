Watch: Unhinged Don Lemon Chases Elderly Christian Into the Snow After Church Attack; 'We're Done Here'

Leftist buffoon Don Lemon discredited himself again this weekend, accosting an elderly Christian whose church services were disrupted by an anti-ICE mob ranting about the alleged “rights” of foreign invaders.

The clown show unfolded Sunday, after the Racial Justice Network — a pro-Black Lives Matter coven — stormed the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, ranting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement for enforcing the law, KMSP-TV in Minneapolis reported.

The feral horde angrily chanted “ICE out!” after charging into the church during services and harassing worshippers.

Pro tip for Anti-Ice:

Storming your church and shutting down Sunday services does not exactly endear people to your cause. pic.twitter.com/TfghMG4jEv — Ragnar Danneskjold (@FreeDanneskjold) January 19, 2026

According to KMSP, the church was targeted because protesters said one of its pastors is also the acting field office director for ICE in Minnesota. The station confirmed that a man with the same name as the ICE official, David Easterwood, is a pastor at the church but was unable to confirm whether it was the same individual.

Lemon accosted one elderly churchgoer as he tried to exit the building.

The man told the fired CNN host that the “protest” was an abject failure, because the leftist agitators outed themselves as disrespectful and emotionally incontinent.

He said their anti-Christian antics overshadowed their message and antagonized observers.

‘These people have come into our house and they’ve interrupted our worship,” the gentleman told Lemon. “This stirs division and rancor. And in the end, it’s not helpful.”

“Ultimately, I believe they’ve lost. They’ve emptied a house of worship. Everybody has gone home. Their point has been proven worthless. And so in the end, I think they lose.”

NEW: Don Lemon loses it after a much smarter man shuts down his gaslighting attempts at the Minnesota church that was stormed by far-left agitators. Lemon was seen harassing the man and following him around as he tried to leave. “They’ve emptied a house of worship. Everybody… pic.twitter.com/7BzvV2IO5L — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2026

The man calmly noted that storming a house of worship is not only a losing strategy, but a sleazy one.

“[I]f I were to break into any of their houses uninvited, cause derision and upset according to their values, I would be kicked out,” he said.

“I feel violated. I feel interrupted. I feel angry.”

Lemon illogically suggested that anti-ICE mobs who disrupt church services are merely doing what federal officers do when they arrest foreign invaders who aren’t supposed to be here.

The man reacted by dismissing Lemon’s sham comparison with an epic line. “Listen, you’re not a journalist,” he quipped.

“Yes, I am,” the fired CNN host defensively stammered back.

The gentleman then calmly exited the church, as an agitated Lemon clownishly followed him around like gum on a shoe, badgering him with “facts” as the left-wing tries to present them.

“We’re done here,” the man said as Lemon continued to press.

Not surprisingly, the storm-the-church stunt was widely slammed for its inappropriateness, ineffectiveness, and stupidity.

“I’m no historian but I don’t think there’s ever been a situation in the last 100 years where the people storming the churches were the good guys,” conservative commentator Greg Price wrote on X.

I’m no historian but I don’t think there’s ever been a situation in the last 100 years where the people storming the churches were the good guys. https://t.co/oGwZeQK4kC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 18, 2026

“We’ve crossed the rubicon,” Christian influencer Kangmin Lee wrote on X.

“No more tolerance for these anti-Christian, anti-American, anti-civilization psychopaths who have no honor nor reverence for this country, its ancestors, its traditions, and its God.”

“God will not be mocked.”

We’ve crossed the rubicon. No more tolerance for these anti-Christian, anti-American, anti-civilization psychopaths who have no honor nor reverence for this country, its ancestors, its traditions, and its God. God will not be mocked. https://t.co/GdhGRP3O4n — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) January 18, 2026

What unhinged leftists such as Don Lemon fail to understand is that they alienate the public every time they behave irrationally and violently.

This nation does not exist to serve as a dumping ground for unvetted armies of Third-World migrants who show open hostility for U.S. sovereignty, its people, and its laws.

Foreign invaders are not entitled to be here. And they should not be coddled for draining public resources, undermining national security, and eroding public safety.

