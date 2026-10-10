Watch: Unhinged Screaming Fit Takes Over Leftist Candidate After He Notices Jewish Man With Anti-Hamas Bumper Sticker

First came road rage. Then a barrage of f-bombs toward an Israeli man. And last, but hardly least, came charges against a Green Party candidate running for Congress.

Matthew Arndt, 54, was arrested by the Mequon police on a charge of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Mequon is a suburb of Milwaukee. Arndt is running in Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District on the Green Party ticket.

The Heartland Post reported that the incident began when Arndt apparently became enraged at an anti-Hamas bumper sticker. The two men drove into a gas station, where Arndt let it all hang out.

The man Arndt was yelling at filmed the encounter, which has been posted to YouTube.

Warning: This video contains vulgar language that may be offensive to some viewers.







The man asked why Arndt was upset only to be called, among other things, a “f***ing traitor” before Arndt yelled, “f*** Israel,” the Heartland Post noted.

Arndt even dared the man to post the video.

“You know what? Go post it on f***ing social media! I’m running for Congress here in the 6th Congressional District and f*** Israel!” Arndt said, spreading his denunciations around by adding, “Go f*** yourself! F*** the Israel lobby and f*** the neocons!”

“Wow, you’re running for Congress?” the man asked, later asking for Arndt’s name.

“Free Palestine!” Arndt said. “It’s Matthew Arndt!”

The man who was filming, a 41-year-old immigrant from Israel who has lived in the United States for 12 years, and who had his son in the back of the car with him, gave his side of the story to the New York Post.

“I was driving my son to school this morning. Someone was driving behind me. I have an Israeli flag sticker with ‘F*** Hamas,’ which, as far as I understand, is a terror organization that was declared so by the U.S.,” he said.

“And I guess that really pissed off the guy behind me, and when he got the chance, he just got next to me and opened the window and started cursing and giving me the finger, almost trying to push me off the lane.”

Should a candidate who resorts to public outbursts be allowed to run for office? Yes, it's free speech No, it's unprofessional Depends on the context Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's free speech 19% (5 votes) No, it's unprofessional 78% (21 votes) Depends on the context 4% (1 vote)

The father said he tried to keep his distance from the aggressive driver, particularly because his little boy was in the back seat, but that he followed him into a gas station.

“I had my son in the back seat and tried to keep my distance from him, drove behind him, took a picture of his license plate, and when he pulled into a gas station I pulled in as well,” he recalled.

“The first thought that comes to mind is, even if I disagree with someone, I would never want someone that acts like this to run for Congress,” he said. “Even if he and I don’t hold the same opinion, that’s fine, but that was violent.”

The father noted that he does not hate all Palestinians, but only those who prey on Jews.

He said his bumper sticker “doesn’t go against the Palestinians.”

“I have nothing against the Palestinians. I definitely have an issue with an organization that wants the Jews dead,” he added.

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