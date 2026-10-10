Share
News

Watch: Unhinged Screaming Fit Takes Over Leftist Candidate After He Notices Jewish Man With Anti-Hamas Bumper Sticker

 By Jack Davis  October 10, 2026 at 5:00am
Share

First came road rage. Then a barrage of f-bombs toward an Israeli man. And last, but hardly least, came charges against a Green Party candidate running for Congress.

Matthew Arndt, 54, was arrested by the Mequon police on a charge of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Mequon is a suburb of Milwaukee. Arndt is running in Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District on the Green Party ticket.

The Heartland Post reported that the incident began when Arndt apparently became enraged at an anti-Hamas bumper sticker. The two men drove into a gas station, where Arndt let it all hang out.

The man Arndt was yelling at filmed the encounter, which has been posted to YouTube.

Warning: This video contains vulgar language that may be offensive to some viewers.



The man asked why Arndt was upset only to be called, among other things, a “f***ing traitor” before Arndt yelled, “f*** Israel,” the Heartland Post noted.

Arndt even dared the man to post the video.

“You know what? Go post it on f***ing social media! I’m running for Congress here in the 6th Congressional District and f*** Israel!” Arndt said, spreading his denunciations around by adding, “Go f*** yourself! F*** the Israel lobby and f*** the neocons!”

“Wow, you’re running for Congress?” the man asked, later asking for Arndt’s name.

“Free Palestine!” Arndt said. “It’s Matthew Arndt!”

The man who was filming, a 41-year-old immigrant from Israel who has lived in the United States for 12 years, and who had his son in the back of the car with him, gave his side of the story to the New York Post.

Related:
Willie Nelson Endorses James Talarico in Texas Senate Race: 'He's a Good Man'

“I was driving my son to school this morning. Someone was driving behind me. I have an Israeli flag sticker with ‘F*** Hamas,’ which, as far as I understand, is a terror organization that was declared so by the U.S.,” he said.

“And I guess that really pissed off the guy behind me, and when he got the chance, he just got next to me and opened the window and started cursing and giving me the finger, almost trying to push me off the lane.”

Should a candidate who resorts to public outbursts be allowed to run for office?

The father said he tried to keep his distance from the aggressive driver, particularly because his little boy was in the back seat, but that he followed him into a gas station.

“I had my son in the back seat and tried to keep my distance from him, drove behind him, took a picture of his license plate, and when he pulled into a gas station I pulled in as well,” he recalled.

“The first thought that comes to mind is, even if I disagree with someone, I would never want someone that acts like this to run for Congress,” he said. “Even if he and I don’t hold the same opinion, that’s fine, but that was violent.”

The father noted that he does not hate all Palestinians, but only those who prey on Jews.

He said his bumper sticker “doesn’t go against the Palestinians.”

“I have nothing against the Palestinians. I definitely have an issue with an organization that wants the Jews dead,” he added.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Unhinged Screaming Fit Takes Over Leftist Candidate After He Notices Jewish Man With Anti-Hamas Bumper Sticker
Online Ad Company Sued, Accused of Intentionally Showing Outrageous Drug, Trans, Violent Sex Ads to Children
Louisiana Doc Arrested for Allegedly Watching, Refusing to Help Drowning Child for at Least 5 Minutes Straight
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Reveals the Truth About Illegal Alien Shot by ICE in NYC, Points Finger at Mamdani and Hochul
Marco Rubio Announces Aggressive Action Against 'Rogue' International Criminal Court Over 'Threats' to Americans
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation