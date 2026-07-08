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A Navy F/A 18E Super Hornet lands on the USS Abraham Lincoln in a file photo from the outbreak of Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. attack on Iran in February.
A Navy F/A 18E Super Hornet lands on the USS Abraham Lincoln in a file photo from the outbreak of Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. attack on Iran in February. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire that had brought a temporary halt to hostilities in the region is dead after Iranian attacks on commercial shipping. (U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

Watch: US Conducts Massive Strikes, Hits 80 Targets After Iran Attacks Ships in Strait, This as Trump Says Ceasefire Is Dead

 By Johnathan Jones  July 8, 2026 at 6:41am
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The U.S. military struck dozens of targets in Iran on Wednesday after President Donald Trump declared peace talks with Tehran were effectively over.

After civilian vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz were attacked this week, the president lost his patience with Iranian negotiators, who he said were acting in bad faith.

According to CNN, three different civilian ships were targeted by the Iranian military from Monday to Tuesday.

The attacks violated a peace deal that was signed in June.

As a result, the Trump administration reimposed oil sanctions on the Islamic nation, and missiles struck targets across Iran.

In a post on the social media platform X, U.S. Central Command announced the strikes on more than 80 targets were a direct result of Iran’s behavior.

“U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway,” CENTCOM said.

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The statement added, “The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire.

Fox News reported that targets struck included air defense systems and coastal surveillance systems.

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U.S. military missiles also hit surface-to-air missile sites, anti-ship cruise missile sites, and drone launch sites.

Trump said from a NATO summit in Turkey on Wednesday morning that in his mind, a monthslong ceasefire amid peace negotiations was “over.”

“To me, I think it’s over, I don’t want to deal with them anymore,” Trump told reporters.

He concluded of Iranian leaders, “They’re liars, they’re cheats, they’re sick people. Now I’ll let our wonderful negotiators keep talking if they want, but I don’t see it.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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