Watch: US Conducts Massive Strikes, Hits 80 Targets After Iran Attacks Ships in Strait, This as Trump Says Ceasefire Is Dead

The U.S. military struck dozens of targets in Iran on Wednesday after President Donald Trump declared peace talks with Tehran were effectively over.

After civilian vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz were attacked this week, the president lost his patience with Iranian negotiators, who he said were acting in bad faith.

According to CNN, three different civilian ships were targeted by the Iranian military from Monday to Tuesday.

The attacks violated a peace deal that was signed in June.

As a result, the Trump administration reimposed oil sanctions on the Islamic nation, and missiles struck targets across Iran.

🚨 JUST IN: The Pentagon confirms the US military struck OVER 80 targets in Iran via precision strikes tonight after the regime attacked multiple civilian vessels in the Strait They’ve released the attached video of the strikes “U.S. forces struck Iranian air defense systems,… pic.twitter.com/CO9yMhN4bn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 8, 2026

Bandar Abbas airport in southern Iran, last night 👇 This is the only language the regime understands. pic.twitter.com/ISSYWZ6vGh — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 8, 2026

🚨🇮🇷🇺🇸 The Bandar Abbas footage points to the heaviest U.S. strikes since the ceasefire, and Iran may be about to shut the strait completely. -New scenes from Bandar Abbas port show what appear to be the most severe strikes on Iran since the initial ceasefire was signed… https://t.co/ITohcXAX7n pic.twitter.com/5S3yT6kmzc — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 7, 2026

In a post on the social media platform X, U.S. Central Command announced the strikes on more than 80 targets were a direct result of Iran’s behavior.

“U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway,” CENTCOM said.

U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway. The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 7, 2026

The statement added, “The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire.

Fox News reported that targets struck included air defense systems and coastal surveillance systems.

Should Trump continue to pound Iran into the sand, or is it time to simply walk away? Keep pounding Walk away

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U.S. military missiles also hit surface-to-air missile sites, anti-ship cruise missile sites, and drone launch sites.

Trump said from a NATO summit in Turkey on Wednesday morning that in his mind, a monthslong ceasefire amid peace negotiations was “over.”

“To me, I think it’s over, I don’t want to deal with them anymore,” Trump told reporters.

.@POTUS on the status of the ceasefire with Iran: “To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them anymore. They’re scum… They’re led by sick people… I’ll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate—they’re good people… but they have to come back to me. As far… pic.twitter.com/6eYfwMxSdn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2026

He concluded of Iranian leaders, “They’re liars, they’re cheats, they’re sick people. Now I’ll let our wonderful negotiators keep talking if they want, but I don’t see it.”

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