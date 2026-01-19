Share
News
American singer Vanessa Williams sings the U.S. national anthem before the 2025-2026 NBA season basketball match between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic at the O2 Arena in London on Jan. 18, 2026. (Glyn Kirk - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: US National Anthem Heckled at London NBA Game

 By Randy DeSoto  January 19, 2026 at 3:28pm
A heckler yelled out “Leave Greenland alone” during the singing of the U.S. national anthem before an NBA game in London on Sunday.

“Vanessa Williams was performing the Star-Spangled Banner before the Memphis Grizzlies faced the Orlando Magic at the O2 Arena when she was interrupted by the heckle. The intervention drew a round of applause and cheers from sections of the crowd,” The Guardian reported.

The Grammy-nominated singer and actress was well into the tune as she sang, “gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,” when the heckler screamed, “Leave Greenland alone!”

A smattering of applause followed, which soon picked up to loud applause and cheers from many in the audience.

The BBC reported last week that the United Kingdom, joined by Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and the Netherlands, sent a limited deployment of troops to Greenland to communicate a message to President Donald Trump to back away from his desire to acquire the Arctic island, which is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

Trump responded by posting Saturday on Truth Social, “We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it.”

“On top of everything else, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown,” he added.

Trump then announced that, starting on Feb. 1, all of the above countries would be charged a 10 percent tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the U.S., with the rate increasing to 25 percent on June 1.

“This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland. The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused,” the president recounted.

Trump also referenced his plan for a Golden Dome anti-ballistic missile defense system to protect the U.S., and that Greenland’s location makes it vital for the project.

He envisions the Golden Dome operating in a similar way to Israel’s Iron Dome, which was heavily relied on during the 12-Day War with Iran last summer.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday, “NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!”

Last week, a 10-member congressional delegation, made up primarily of Democrats, traveled to Copenhagen to meet leaders from Denmark and Greenland.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who led the delegation, told reporters in Copenhagen, “We spoke about the value of NATO and the commitment to respecting the core principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and self-determination.”

A reporter asked Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, “If Donald Trump is set on buying or occupying Greenland, what can your visit here, what can the Congress do to stop him?”

The lawmaker noted that the U.S. has three branches of government, and “you’re hearing from the executive branch” in the statements that the president is making.

Murkowski pointed out that the legislative branch has the spending power, implying that Trump would need its cooperation to acquire Greenland.

