Watch: US Vet Slams Soccer Star for ‘Wasting’ Opportunity To Represent ‘How Spectacular’ America Is

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe was scolded by Army Special Forces veteran and UFC fighter Tim Kennedy on Monday for her refusal to sing the national anthem and the profane way she went about refusing to visit the White House.

Rapinoe has participated in national anthem protests since 2016, when, during a game with the Seattle Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League, she knelt during the anthem in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand for the anthem on the grounds that he was protesting police brutality.

“Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties,” Rapinoe, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, said at the time, USA Today reported.

Last month, she began her anthem protests on the international stage as the U.S. Women’s National Team began play in the World Cup. U.S. players are required to stand during the anthem, but Rapinoe refuses to sing or put her hand over her heart.

She said her protest is an “F you” to Trump and his administration.

Rapinoe also told a media outlet that, if invited to celebrate a World Cup title, she was “not going to the f—ing White House.”

Kennedy, in an interview with Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Monday, said her protest was “sad” and “disappointing.”

Rapinoe is supported by her team and many of her fans, but Kennedy said their attitude “demonstrates what they don’t understand.”

“We’re an imperfect country, and we have been, but we’re the greatest country in the world,” he said. “And an opportunity to represent to the world really how spectacular we are and what kind of a place it is to live here, I think they’re just wasting that opportunity.”

Green Beret, UFC fighter Sgt. Tim Kennedy says it ‘breaks his heart’ to see athletes protest the national anthem “She could burn the American flag if she wants and I would still – just like every other uniformed service member – go and die for her right to do that.”Green Beret, UFC fighter Sgt. Tim Kennedy says it ‘breaks his heart’ to see athletes – like Megan Rapinoe – protest the national anthem Posted by Fox & Friends on Monday, July 1, 2019

Kennedy said athletes like Rapinoe have a “privileged position” by “representing” the U.S. He said he could not imagine “having an American flag on your shoulder” and not projecting unity when the “whole entire world is watching you.”

Trump weighed in on Twitter after Rapinoe began her protests.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!” he tweeted.

….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Others joined Trump in condemning Rapinoe.

Rapinoe has disgraced this Country by not honoring our National Anthem. She needs to be sent Home. This isn’t the NFL. This is the World Stage. Her actions and dispicable lanuage require discipline. SEND HER HOME NOW! — Wayne Bell (@Bell2012Wayne) June 15, 2019

I don’t like anyone who brings politics into their sports functions. Megan Rapinoe’s demonstration of hatred by taking a knee on the playing field during the National Anthem makes me not care about her at all. — shrop (@shropsmile) June 24, 2019

Rapinoe later said she would accept an invitation to visit Congress that was tendered by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

