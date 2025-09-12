Share
Commentary
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox read political messages on shell casings left behind by Charlie Kirk's assassin.
Commentary
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox read political messages on shell casings left behind by Charlie Kirk's assassin.

Watch: Utah Gov. Reads Twisted Messages Engraved on Bullet Casings Used by Charlie Kirk's Killer

 By Johnathan Jones  September 12, 2025 at 1:45pm
Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed Friday that police found political messages on shell casings left behind by Charlie Kirk’s assassin.

Cox said Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, was taken into custody after a family member turned him in.

Robinson reportedly admitted to killing the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder.

The arrest came just a day and a half after Kirk was gunned down during a student Q&A session at Utah Valley University.

“We are indebted to law enforcement across the state, who has worked seamlessly together: local law enforcement, state law enforcement, and our federal partners with the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Cox told reporters.

He added, “We’re grateful for everyone who worked together in such a short amount of time to find this person.”

Cox also released disturbing details about Robinson’s weapon and the messages he engraved on shell casings.

Investigators found a Mauser Model 98 .30-06 caliber bolt-action rifle wrapped in a dark towel near the UVU campus.

The rifle had a scope, and investigators recovered fired and unfired casings with engravings.

One fired casing read: “notices bulges O-W-O what’s this?”

The three unfired casings were even more explicit.

One read: “hey fascist! catch!” followed by arrow symbols.

Another read: “Oh Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Ciao, Ciao.”

A third read: “If you read this, you are gay LMAO.”

According to RealClearPolitics, “‘’O Bella Caio’ [“beautiful goodbye]  is an Italian anti-fascist anthem.”

The evidence leaves little doubt about the ideology behind the assassination, and arguably the root cause behind it.

The rhetoric about “fascists” and “Nazis” that dominates left-wing discourse is widespread and deadly.

Democrats and their media allies will try to spin this, but the facts are plain.

These people have spent years branding anyone right of center as fascists and Nazis, and now their rhetoric arguably inspired the murder of a conservative visionary.

There is almost no chance this killer was anything but a radical leftist who targeted Charlie Kirk because Kirk spoke the truth.

Will this attack be a wake-up call for the nation?

He might have taken Kirk’s life, but he will fail at silencing Kirk’s message.

Not only that, but the assassin also succeeded at reminding rational people how violent Democrats become when they can’t win a war of words.

They shot Steve Scalise, they shot President Donald Trump, and one of these nuts hospitalized Rand Paul.

In each of these cases, the media and Democrats immediately tried to change the subject and to spin the facts.

On social media Friday morning, the left was reaching to paint Robinson as some sort of conservative firebrand.

Unfortunately for them, and according to Cox, the shooter’s modus operandi is pretty clear. It was spelled out on rifle rounds.

Leftists could not defeat Charlie Kirk in debates, so they killed him.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Conversation