Watch: Vicious Anti-Semitic Attack Caught on Camera in New York

A sneak attack on a Jewish man walking in New York City on Tuesday evening was the second anti-Semitic incident in the city in less than a week.

The attack comes as New York police released figures showing a staggering increase in hate crimes against Jews.

Police reported an 82 percent increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes reported so far this year compared to the same period last year, far above the 67 percent increase in overall hate crime reports. Police reported 82 incidents against Jews through Tuesday against 45 last year, the New York Post reported, meaning anti-Semitic hate crime reports make up more than half of the hate crimes reported in New York City.

New York is not alone. Research from Tel Aviv University showed that assaults targeting Jews rose 13 percent in 2018. More than a quarter of major violent cases against Jews took place in the U.S., The Associated Press reported.

“There is an increasing sense of emergency among Jews in many countries around the world,” Moshe Kantor, president of the European Jewish Congress, said in Tel Aviv on May 1.

“It is now clear that anti-Semitism is no longer limited to the far-left, far-right and radical Islamist’s triangle — it has become mainstream and often accepted by civil society,” he said.

The Tuesday incident in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn took place at about 7:30 p.m.

As shown by surveillance video, a man darts up behind a Jewish man dressed in religious attire and strikes him on the head. The victim’s hat and yarmulke fall off as he stumbles forward while the assailant runs away. The attacker said nothing to the victim, police said.

“It’s getting worse by the day,” a Williamsburg resident named Isaac told the media.

Former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind shared his outrage at the attack on Twitter,

“It’s shocking but not surprising that such violent hate crimes are being committed against Jews (yesterday in Bklyn) just as antisemitism is being mainstreamed. This attack resembles Nazi Germany where antisemites attacked Jews with glee. We won’t tolerate it!” he tweeted.

On May 4, a 42-year-old man also dressed in traditional Jewish clothes was assaulted by a group of men, police said. At least one of the attackers punched him and shouted anti-Jewish slurs.

Rachel Grinspan of the Anti-Defamation League said attacks such as these are growing more common and more violent.

“What we have been seeing unfortunately is an increase in the violence that has been displayed against members of the Jewish community,” Grinspan said.

Evan Bernstein, the New York/New Jersey regional director for the Anti-Defamation League, called the NYPD report showing the rise in hate crimes against Jews “deeply disturbing.”

The data “should serve as an important reminder to all of us that we must continue to be vigilant in the face of hate,” Bernstein said. “No one should ever have to live in fear that they will be attacked, harassed or targeted because of their faith. New York is no place for hate.”

