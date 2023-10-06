Whether you think dogs are merely a bunch of hairy mongrels or whether you think they’re man’s best friend, it’s generally accepted that a dog’s owner will wield significant influence in how a dog acts and behaves.

And that largely accepted theory could explain a lot about the plight of Commander Biden — the “first dog” of the White House.

Or, actually, the former first dog, because Commander was unceremoniously removed from the White House after reports came out that the 2-year-old German shepherd had attacked various White House staffers.

Commander now makes the incumbent president 0-for-2 when it comes to German shepherds at the White House, as Major Biden was also ousted from the premises for similar reasons in 2021. (An earlier German shepherd, Champ, died at age 13 in 2021, months after the Bidens moved into the White House.)

And look, perhaps President Joe Biden just has astoundingly rotten luck when it comes to picking out well-behaved German shepherds.

Others might argue that German shepherds are just an inherently dangerous breed, lumping them alongside pit bulls when it comes to general societal angst toward the dog.

This writer, however, posits a different theory: The bad behavior of Biden’s dogs are a reflection on him — and this viral video strongly supports that theory.

Biden, who already has something of a reputation for having a debilitating temper, was caught in a viral video on social media that seemingly showed him kicking Commander in an attempt to corral the dog into a car.

In the viral clip, you can see the octogenarian president struggling with the leashed Commander. When it came time to actually get the pooch into the vehicle, Biden appeared to be trying to nudge Commander with his leg — but the leg came down awfully swift to be a “nudge.”

Now maybe, as some have suggested, Biden just lost his balance while struggling to control the dog.

But to me, it indeed looked like a kick — a tactic far more befitting a man with well-documented rage issues — and that’s a classic mistake made by overwhelmed dog owners.

Aggression only begets more aggression, especially when it comes to creatures as relatively simple-minded as dogs.

And if Biden is indeed using something as blunt as a swift kick to try and behaviorally affect his dogs, it would go a long way to explaining why his German shepherds are running amok and biting people at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that this viral clip was just one instance showing an elderly man’s poor attempt at corralling his dog. Maybe Biden would never lift a finger against a dog, and just came down a bit hard on Commander while trying to nudge him with his leg. Perhaps the president really does just have a penchant for picking out the worst-behaved dogs.

That explanation doesn’t exactly recuse Joe Biden, however, because then it becomes a wickedly poor reflection of the Commander in Chief’s decision-making prowess.

Look, a young German shepherd would be an absolute handful for a retired 80-year-old with nothing but leisure time on his hands.

For an 80-year-old with no time on his hands because he’s already overwhelmed being the leader of the free world? It’s malpractice.

It’s a dereliction of duty from either Biden, his handlers, or some combination of the two.

Of course, the final explanation is that Biden and his handlers knew all this and didn’t care, ultimately feeling that doggos and bork-borks would be a net positive for the president’s public image.

That’s problematic, because it feels so emblematic of everything that’s wrong with the Biden administration: Everything they do is done with the worst intentions, and ends up with the worst outcomes.

