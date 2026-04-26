Watch: Video Footage Shows Correspondents' Dinner Shooter Sprint Past Security

Footage released late Saturday showed the heavily armed gunman who fired shots outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner sprinting past security at the Washington Hilton in the nation’s capital.

Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was identified as the suspect in the attack. He was apprehended before he entered the ballroom, although he was able to fire shots.

However, according to The Wall Street Journal, the law enforcement officer that his bullets hit was wearing bullet-proof armor and was expected to make a full recovery.

As of early Sunday morning, he’s been charged with two counts: using a firearm during a crime or act of violence, and assault on federal officers with a dangerous weapon.

Watch Trump’s reaction versus the reaction of those around him. This man has a serenity in the face of danger that borders on the surreal. pic.twitter.com/EFlcgAJ9vm — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 26, 2026

Officials allege Allen had a handgun, shotgun, and knives on him at the time of the attack.

No motive or potential target was released, and officials say initial indications were that he was not acting in conspiracy with other individuals.

Indications were that President Donald Trump wanted to go forward with the dinner, but a little after 9:30 Eastern Time he announced that “[l]aw enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately.”

Shortly thereafter, Trump’s rapid response account posted footage of the gunman sprinting past officials at the Washington Hilton as they appeared to open fire on the attempted assailant.

Footage also quickly spread of Allen after being detained:

President Trump just posted video of Secret Service shooting at attempted assassin from the White House Correspondents’ dinner, allegedly Cole Allen, and photos of him. https://t.co/HKykZwT3Fe pic.twitter.com/UvJBIs3gsg — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 26, 2026

Speaking later at the White House, Trump said that “a man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service.”

.@POTUS: “A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service… One officer was shot, but saved… the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great.” pic.twitter.com/ypKrVT8YPU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

“One officer was shot, but saved,” Trump said.

“The vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great.”

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