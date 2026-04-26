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Agents draw their firearms after a shooting took place at the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026.
Agents draw their firearms after a shooting took place at the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Video Footage Shows Correspondents' Dinner Shooter Sprint Past Security

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 26, 2026 at 2:30am
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Footage released late Saturday showed the heavily armed gunman who fired shots outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner sprinting past security at the Washington Hilton in the nation’s capital.

Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was identified as the suspect in the attack. He was apprehended before he entered the ballroom, although he was able to fire shots.

However, according to The Wall Street Journal, the law enforcement officer that his bullets hit was wearing bullet-proof armor and was expected to make a full recovery.

As of early Sunday morning, he’s been charged with two counts: using a firearm during a crime or act of violence, and assault on federal officers with a dangerous weapon.

Officials allege Allen had a handgun, shotgun, and knives on him at the time of the attack.

No motive or potential target was released, and officials say initial indications were that he was not acting in conspiracy with other individuals.

Indications were that President Donald Trump wanted to go forward with the dinner, but a little after 9:30 Eastern Time he announced that “[l]aw enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately.”

Shortly thereafter, Trump’s rapid response account posted footage of the gunman sprinting past officials at the Washington Hilton as they appeared to open fire on the attempted assailant.

Related:
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Footage also quickly spread of Allen after being detained:

Speaking later at the White House, Trump said that “a man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service.”

“One officer was shot, but saved,” Trump said.

“The vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great.”

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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