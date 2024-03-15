Watch: Video Game Streamer Torched After Calling Trump 'Demonic' on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'

A video game streamer who goes by the name of Destiny found out that name-calling has its limits when it comes to former President Donald Trump.

Destiny and Trump supporter Benny Johnson clashed on a recent edition of “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” as shown in a post on X.

The conflict began after Destiny said that “Trump is kind of a demon.”

Trump is “Demonic”? Biden:

-Got Laken Riley’s name wrong

-Apologized for offending the murderer

-Refused to acknowledge his own granddaughter If you’re looking for demonic behavior, it’s sitting in the White House in 1600 Pennsylvania Ave in a diaper right now during nap time pic.twitter.com/zOqdbd8qBC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 14, 2024

He later said Trump is “one of the meanest people that we’ve seen as like a world leader on the world stage, at least insofar as like rhetoric.”

“I particularly take quite a bit of umbrage with the description of Donald Trump as demonic,” Johnson said.

“I think that is quite shocking, as a Christian myself, to call somebody demonic like Donald Trump, who’s actually against the 10 million people who have been human-smuggled into this country, many of them children,” he said.

Johnson said the greatest sin in America comes through what President Joe Biden has allowed to happen at the border.







“I remember a time not too long ago when people cared about the left, cared about children in cages, yet now they’re calling Donald Trump demonic. He wants to stop this human smuggling by the cartels,” he said.

“Have you ever been down to the border, Destiny? Have you seen the rape trees? Have you seen the little children’s toys that are left down there from the human smuggling that is created by Joe Biden, the biggest human smuggler in human history?” he asked.

“Do you know the carnage and the horror that is being created by those policies? Let’s not even talk about how what Joe Biden has done to the world stage. Donald Trump brought world peace,” he said.

Noting that in his comments, Destiny had criticized Trump’s foreign policy, Johnson said Biden “has brought war around the world.”

Benny Johnson leaves Piers speechless here.. understandably so. If either Trump or Biden is “demonic”… we have problems. This shouldn’t even be a conversation the leading country of the free world has to have. https://t.co/EkYKMICD5Q — Huey Jack (@HueyJackNation) March 15, 2024



Johnson noted that Biden’s actions concerning the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley have been nothing short of reprehensible.

“And the final thing I’ll say here, how dare you call Donald Trump demonic when Joe Biden hasn’t even said Laken Riley’s name correctly, called her Lincoln Riley, when he was forced to. This woman was slaughtered by a criminal alien who was in this country illegally, who was released by Democrats and went on to slaughter a nursing student in Georgia with his bare hands,” Johnson said.

“And Joe Biden apologized to the murderer. How dare you say that Donald Trump’s demonic? Can you defend any of that behavior?” he said.

“So, if you’re looking for demonic behavior, my friend, I got it for you. It’s sitting in the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in a diaper right now, during nap time,” he said.

