Commentary

Watch: This Video Got Christian Leader Fired from Kennedy Center VP Position Over His Views on Homosexuality

 By Randy DeSoto  June 3, 2025 at 5:30am
CNN aired the clip on Friday that apparently helped get Floyd Brown, a prominent Christian in the MAGA movement, fired from his position as vice president of development at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Brown is the founder and former owner of The Western Journal, a Reagan administration and presidential campaign alumnus, and was the founding president of Citizens United. He was also an executive director with the Young America’s Foundation, overseeing the Reagan Ranch and the Reagan Ranch Center in Santa Barbara, California.

During a segment that aired Thursday and in an online story, CNN pretty much took credit for getting Brown fired from the Kennedy Center, noting the move came hours after the network’s Andrew Kaczynski inquired with the entity about past comments like those Brown expressed in a clip below, recounting his time working in Washington early in his career.

“What most people don’t understand is that many of the Republican members have homosexual staff, and the reason that they do is because the homosexuals usually, unlike me, I had two kids at home. I had a wife at home,” Brown said, recalling his time working in the federal government.

“I had responsibilities at home, and I needed to spend time with my children. And they don’t. They didn’t.”

“They literally worked for the member 24/7 and then went out to Adams Morgan and had their gay sex, and then came back to work the next day,” Brown said. Adams Morgan is a neighborhood in D.C.

He made the remarks at a Christian event called “Fire and Glory” in Ocala, Florida, in March 2023.

Brown responded to his firing during an appearance on “The Lance Wallnau Show” that was published on Saturday.

Wallnau co-hosted the Ocala event with evangelist Mario Murillo. Murillo conducted revival meetings at night, while Wallnau led more politics-centered sessions in the morning, including speakers like Brown. I reported on an event that Wallnau and Murillo held in Phoenix in April 2024 during their swing state “Courage Tour.”

“We have Q&A during the morning because people want to know, ‘How does this Washington work?’ and ‘How do we get involved?” and election integrity,” Wallnau explained on his program last week.

Regarding the Ocala event, Wallnau recounted that Brown was addressing why Christians do not have more influence in Washington, even though they elect people who profess to share their beliefs about the traditional family.

That’s when Brown made his point about the prevalence of homosexual staffers on the Hill when he served.

He told Wallnau that after CNN made its inquiries about his past remarks to the Kennedy Center, he was told that he would have to renounce them if he wanted to keep his job.

“I just described a situation, and I just described it accurately,” Brown said regarding his observation about Capitol Hill staffers. “I wasn’t going to disavow it, and I wasn’t going to disavow any of my Christian beliefs around traditional marriage.”

Jesus affirmed the truth about traditional marriage in the New Testament by quoting from the Old Testament’s book of Genesis, saying, “Have you not read that he who created them from the beginning made them male and female, and said, ‘Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’?”

That’s to say nothing of the multiple passages in the Bible which identify homosexual sex as sin.

Brown added that CNN’s inquiry clearly triggered people who run the Kennedy Center, including, apparently, interim director Richard Grenell, who identifies as homosexual and has a male partner.

But Brown pointed out that he made his comments about homosexuality now years ago to a Christian audience, and those remarks had nothing to do with his work at the Kennedy Center. The Trump administration is seeking to bring the institution back to non-woke excellence.

“I was more than willing to work closely with Ambassador Ric Grenell and the others that were there in order to achieve that mission,” Brown said.

“Exactly,” Wallnau replied. “The point is you’re a statesman and a Christian, and just like all of us, we can work with anyone because we love all people. We have a great sense of ambassadorial etiquette, that we don’t bring things up. We don’t needlessly or divisively bring up our differences in worldview.”

Shortly after taking office, Trump issued an executive order titled “Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias,” with directives to federal agencies to root it out in government and society.

The firing of Floyd Brown looks like a clear example of it.

He should be reinstated immediately, with an apology from Grenell.

