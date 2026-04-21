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Watch: Video with Overweight Female NYPD Officer Trying to Help Restrain Punk Shows Exactly Why Mamdani's NYC Is Doomed

 By Samantha Chang  April 21, 2026 at 1:35pm
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New York City continues its tragic decline under the failed stewardship of buffoonish Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as spotlighted by a disturbing video showing three out-of-shape NYPD officers failing to restrain a subway thug.

The incident, which occurred on a subway platform in the Bronx, underscores how Mamdani‘s embrace of anti-meritocratic DEI hiring practices has eroded public safety and emboldened criminals.

The video, which was originally posted on Instagram, was reposted on X on Monday.

“Three NYPD officers are unable to take down one thug at the Tremont Avenue subway stop in NYC,” an X user observed.

“The thug falls or jumps down to the tracks, gets up on the other side, and walks away.”

Before walking off, the suspect berates and curses at the officers, repeatedly screaming, “Get the f*** off me!”

While casually walking away, the suspect derisively taunted an obese female officer as a “fat b****.”

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

The viral clip spotlights several disturbing themes underscoring the disastrous impact of left-wing social re-engineering agendas.

First, criminals no longer fear or respect law enforcement, which means there’s no deterrent to crime.

Related:
Mamdani's New York: Teen Viciously Attacks Girl in Broad Daylight After She Rejected Him

Second, many New York City officers are physically unfit to do their jobs.

Those of us who live in New York are used to seeing obese, lethargic officers who look as if they’re one doughnut away from a heart attack.

It’s inconceivable to imagine them chasing a suspect on foot or being able to physically restrain a criminal.

This is especially true of female cops, who’ve been hired en masse due to the Democrats’ DEI fetish, which has slashed standards amid leftist complaints that the fitness tests prevented women from being hired.

This dangerous trend has metastasized nationwide and around the world, making a laughingstock of the police.

Mamdani is escalating the harebrained diversity agenda by steering millions of tax dollars into expanding “racial equity” hiring practices.

There’s a dwindling supply of qualified NYPD officers, because many have taken early retirement or quit the force during the past few years — a catastrophic fallout of the Black Lives Matter riots, which demonized the police and handcuffed their ability to do their jobs.

Adding to the erosion of law and order in NYC and other Democrat-controlled big cities is the left-wing promulgation of “bail reform” laws that put criminals back on the streets shortly after they’re arrested.

This is a recipe for disaster that incentivizes more crime and jeopardizes public safety.

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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