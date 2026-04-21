Watch: Video with Overweight Female NYPD Officer Trying to Help Restrain Punk Shows Exactly Why Mamdani's NYC Is Doomed

New York City continues its tragic decline under the failed stewardship of buffoonish Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as spotlighted by a disturbing video showing three out-of-shape NYPD officers failing to restrain a subway thug.

The incident, which occurred on a subway platform in the Bronx, underscores how Mamdani‘s embrace of anti-meritocratic DEI hiring practices has eroded public safety and emboldened criminals.

The video, which was originally posted on Instagram, was reposted on X on Monday.

“Three NYPD officers are unable to take down one thug at the Tremont Avenue subway stop in NYC,” an X user observed.

“The thug falls or jumps down to the tracks, gets up on the other side, and walks away.”

Before walking off, the suspect berates and curses at the officers, repeatedly screaming, “Get the f*** off me!”

While casually walking away, the suspect derisively taunted an obese female officer as a “fat b****.”

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Three NYPD officers are unable to take down one thug at the Tremont Avenue subway stop in NYC. The thug falls or jumps down to the tracks, gets up on the other side, and walks away. This after the suspect repeatedly saying, “Get the f*** off me!” PATHETIC! NYPD previously… pic.twitter.com/b4nLu4lm3P — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 20, 2026

The viral clip spotlights several disturbing themes underscoring the disastrous impact of left-wing social re-engineering agendas.

First, criminals no longer fear or respect law enforcement, which means there’s no deterrent to crime.

Second, many New York City officers are physically unfit to do their jobs.

Those of us who live in New York are used to seeing obese, lethargic officers who look as if they’re one doughnut away from a heart attack.

It’s inconceivable to imagine them chasing a suspect on foot or being able to physically restrain a criminal.

This is especially true of female cops, who’ve been hired en masse due to the Democrats’ DEI fetish, which has slashed standards amid leftist complaints that the fitness tests prevented women from being hired.

This dangerous trend has metastasized nationwide and around the world, making a laughingstock of the police.

Guy wearing nothing but speedos outruns two female police officers like it’s nothing…until they finally hit him with the taser. I don’t know what he did to deserve the chase, but this is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/AV463wU5FQ — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) April 8, 2026

Should ALL Female Police officers be replaced with MEN?pic.twitter.com/oxr1qRJoSe — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) April 10, 2026

DEI? Seattle, WA: Man yanks female police officer out of her car, gets in, and drives off. Thoughts? Police Frequency pic.twitter.com/BiCwXi7p8n — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) December 26, 2025

Mamdani is escalating the harebrained diversity agenda by steering millions of tax dollars into expanding “racial equity” hiring practices.

There’s a dwindling supply of qualified NYPD officers, because many have taken early retirement or quit the force during the past few years — a catastrophic fallout of the Black Lives Matter riots, which demonized the police and handcuffed their ability to do their jobs.

Adding to the erosion of law and order in NYC and other Democrat-controlled big cities is the left-wing promulgation of “bail reform” laws that put criminals back on the streets shortly after they’re arrested.

This is a recipe for disaster that incentivizes more crime and jeopardizes public safety.

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