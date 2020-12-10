The city of Portland, Oregon, has turned into a tinderbox where — on any given day — violent mobs attack people, property and even police.

Tuesday was one such day in the city as an angry mob vandalized police vehicles and abused and chased police officers away from a property to prevent new owners from taking over a house from a “Black and Indigenous” family who had been squatting there, The Oregonian reported (as if the family’s woke credentials justify the mob’s actions).

A developer purchased the foreclosed property at auction in 2018, but the Kinney family refused to leave and protesters have occupied the property for months to prevent the new owner’s rightful eviction of the family.

That was all about to change early Tuesday morning as police formed a perimeter around the area to allow a work crew to clean up the area, board up the building and erect a fence.

Protesters threw paint-filled balloons and rocks at the officers, who then arrested seven people and recovered numerous guns from the property.

The measures didn’t last long, however, as protesters simply tore down the fencing and re-entered the property when officers left.

Police returned later that morning to secure the property again, and that’s when the streets descended into chaos in broad daylight.

Some 200 protesters filled the neighborhood, and their violent confrontation forced officers from the area as people kicked and swung at police vehicles, shouted obscenities and hurled projectiles at the men and women in blue as they retreated.

Alex Milan Tracy, a Portland-based freelance photojournalist, tweeted footage of some of the violence.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language and scenes that some viewers will find offensive.

“Police continue to get pushed back, a protester with a fire extinguisher covers a vehicle as people fight back,” Tracy captioned the video.

Police continue to get pushed back, a protester with a fire extinguisher covers a vehicle as people fight back. pic.twitter.com/drvWXhXNMq — Alex Milan Tracy (@AlexMilanTracy) December 8, 2020

He later posted footage that he said was “from outside the Red House as activists aggressively push police out of the area, halting the eviction of the Kinney family for now.”

The nearly two-minute video showed the officers outnumbered by the group of thugs as they attempted to leave the area.

“We ain’t f—in’ around,” one of the miscreants can be heard yelling.

Full clip from outside the Red House as activists aggressively push police out of the area, halting the eviction of the Kinney family for now. pic.twitter.com/DgOKrEp8ZX — Alex Milan Tracy (@AlexMilanTracy) December 8, 2020

Since driving police out, protesters have repurposed the fence to create a new autonomous zone around it, complete with piles of bricks stacked nearby that even The Oregonian hinted was placed for leftist thugs to use against police in a pinch.

“The barricades at Portland’s newest autonomous zone are being reinforced with power tools… no sign of police since they were forced back,” Zane Sparling of the Portland Tribune tweeted with photos of the scene Tuesday. “Observers tell me the clash reminded them of recent scenes in Paris.”

The barricades at Portland’s newest autonomous zone are being reinforced with power tools… no sign of police since they were forced back Observers tell me the clash reminded them of recent scenes in Paris pic.twitter.com/ICzxfeDdId — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) December 8, 2020

Police were forced to detonate an impact munition to disperse the crowd around the so-called “Red House on Mississippi.”

Protesters are drawn to the house as a cause célèbre for the downtrodden that even comes with its own website account of how it was taken out of the family’s hands.

William Kinney Jr. and his wife Julie had owned the house outright for decades but mortgaged the property in 2002 to pay for their son William III’s legal defense after he was arrested for what the site called an “automobile accident” when he was 17.

A 2010 article from The Oregonian paints a more in-depth picture of that “automobile accident,” which actually involved William Kinney III committing vehicular manslaughter while speeding without a license, but was only jailed years later after another string of reckless incidents behind the wheel.

Additionally, the judge in the latter case thought Kinney considered himself above the law and tacked on 12 contempt of court charges.

The younger Kinney allegedly used his indigenous heritage to describe himself as a “remnant of the divine people” and someone who didn’t have to answer to the laws of the state, which the judge didn’t buy back then (fast forward to 2020 where angry mobs now eagerly side with him on that issue to run police out of town).

In a stunning and rare show of authority, Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler finally authorized his police force to clear the occupation out of there.

“I am authorizing the Portland Police to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation on North Mississippi Street and to hold those violating our community’s laws accountable,” Wheeler tweeted late Tuesday in a thread that went on to sympathize with every leftist talking point he could muster.

I am authorizing the Portland Police to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation on North Mississippi Avenue and to hold those violating our community’s laws accountable. There will be no autonomous zone in Portland. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) December 9, 2020

The standoff is still ongoing, with the area guarded by armed protesters who allegedly have access to a weapons cache, according to Fox News.

It’s true that this family’s financial situation is unfortunate, as it is for many others who face foreclosure for similar reasons, but the Kinneys’ ethnicity, which elicits sympathy for their cause, is absolutely irrelevant to the situation except to the race-baiting leftists.

The Kinney family is no longer lawfully permitted to occupy the premises and are essentially squatters at this point, regardless of their heritage or the color of their skin.

These leftist protesters who have taken up their cause are indiscriminately setting the stage for more violence, destruction, chaos and mayhem as they always do in a city that has suffered under similar uprisings for months on end.

These police officers who were harassed and attacked were trying to do their job to protect the property interests of an investor who was working to improve that part of the city.

The cops were not acting as tyrants evicting some downtrodden family out of racism or hatred, but rather as representatives of law and order there to preserve just that.

Instead, they were met with an angry mob intent on running them out of town with violence and threats in order to occupy the neighborhood as their own.

It’s a wonder there are still Portland police officers willing to put their lives on their line to defend what’s left of the city.

