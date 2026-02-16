Watch: Video of Trans Student Dragging Girl by Hair, Beating Her Then Walking Away Goes Viral Again - Here's What You Need to Know

A video from 2023 showing a transgender male student assaulting a female student is going viral in the wake of another incident of school violence involving a transgender male — this one in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada.

The video of the 2023 assault at Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin, Oregon, has garnered over 400,000 views on X after it was reposted by conservative outlet Townhall.com.

“A trans biological male student assaulted a female student by SLAMMING her body onto the floor and hitting her multiple times,” the caption said. “Yet HE wasn’t EXPELLED… Parents are NOT outraged enough.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content that some viewers will find offensive.

A trans biological male student assaulted a female student by SLAMMING her body onto the floor and hitting her multiple times. Yet HE wasn’t EXPELLED. This happened at Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin, Oregon. Parents are NOT outraged enough. pic.twitter.com/SpQsYkvzVq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 12, 2026

The video was posted after a former Tumbler Ridge Secondary School student who was a male that identified as a female killed eight and injured 27 more last Tuesday before killing himself.

In the 2023 case, while Oregon Public Broadcasting said that many had “speculated that it was planned because students seemed poised with their phones before the attack occurred,” it was “later learned the incident was filmed at the end of the day when students were leaving and allowed to use their cell phones.”

The transgender-identifying attacker is seen saying “Talk s*** again, b****” after the attack, with the other student saying she didn’t do anything and then asking for assistance because she couldn’t breathe.

To many in the establishment media, the issue wasn’t so much that the assault by a male against a female student got attention on a national level, but that it got that attention because conservatives drew attention to it.

“In conservative news coverage, the attacking student was reported to be transgender and the incident was a result of the district’s restorative justice approach to discipline,” Oregon Public Broadcasting’s report read.

“Where punitive justice focuses more on the consequences of actions, restorative justice prioritizes mending relationships and repairing harm experienced by the victims.”

Tigard-Tualatin Superintendent Sue Rieke-Smith was also given space to insist that the district’s policies had not led to any reduction in penalty against the student.

“We are an inclusive district, and we recognize all based on gender identity, sexuality, language, religion, creed, [and] culture,” Rieke-Smith said about the incident when it happened in 2023.

“That being said, the board is also very clear that when a student breaks a rule or breaks the law — and assault breaks the law — the student suffers the consequences, regardless of how they may identify or not.

“I want to be clear about that because I know there are members of the community that believe that because we have taken a very direct stance in terms of being inclusive, that somehow that gives others a pass where their children may not receive a pass,” she added. “And that’s not true.”

However, Oregon Public Broadcasting noted she “would not speak much to the specific incident, citing protections under the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA and other privacy restrictions” and merely “confirmed the attacking student in the video has been arrested and is being dealt with by law enforcement.”

Furthermore, Oregon Public Broadcasting went out of its way to speak with another former teacher who worked at the school previously, but who says she left due to “what she described as staff’s resistance to equity work and its lack of support for LGBTQ+ students and students of color.”

She blamed the issue on “an embedded culture at the school,” the outlet said, adding a quote that conservative outlets’ concern over transgenderism and restorative justice was merely spin.

“As someone who worked in equity there,” she said, “I can safely say that that’s not at all what caused this or what caused any of the fights that are happening.”

However, none of the reporting at the time of the incident indicated that the transgender student had been expelled despite a 4th degree assault and harassment charge in juvenile court, and a statement from the district did not discuss that remedy, either.

The mother of the girl attacked told local Oregonian outlet Tualatin Life in the wake of the attack that prior to her daughter’s targeting, she “was aware this student had attacked girls before at the school and was not prosecuted or expelled.”

“The more I started talking with the moms in the community, the more I learned this male student had been an issue, and the school hadn’t done anything about it. It seems, from my standpoint, that they really let him go unchecked and unchallenged. He was allowed to pick anyone as his victim, and unfortunately, my daughter happened to be his victim,” the mother of the victim said.

As for whether or not the reported transgender status of the attacker had anything to do with it, the superintendent insisted it didn’t — but said that it had led to some of the backlash.

“[Gender] had nothing to do with the choice that student made relative to the assault. That student made an incredibly awful choice, and will have consequences… commensurate with that assault,” Rieke-Smith told KATU-TV after a threat was directed at the school which was deemed to be non-credible.

“However, this other piece, which is ‘because this student has a particular gender identity, therefore…’ there is no connection. And that is the hate we are dealing with now.”

