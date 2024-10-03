Watch: 'The View' Co-Host Goes Off the Rails, Claims Melania Wants to Take Trump Out During Insane Segment

The panel of “The View” is running out of talking points to fill up airtime.

While the show is known for its outrageously bad viral takes, host Sunny Hostin gave an especially terrible one in a clip posted to social media platform X by Trump War Room on Thursday.

It’s not controversial to say the members of the panel are no fans of former President Donald Trump. It’s not far-fetched to even say they hate the man.

But according to Hostin, former first lady Melania Trump — yes, his own wife — hates him, too.

DISGUSTING: Sunny Hostin says First Lady Melania “hates” President Trump, “wants to take him out.” This is your modern Democrat Party, folks. pic.twitter.com/3iD1WQdWRT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 3, 2024

Hostin spewed a lot of hate in the brief, 30-second clip. First she said the former first lady “wants to take him [Trump] out.”

Hostin said she believes Melania Trump does not want to be the first lady, doesn’t want to be around Trump, and she even went so far as to say she “can’t tolerate him.”

For whatever reason, Hostin also felt the need to say Melania Trump “hates Christmas” and doesn’t want to decorate for the holiday. That one is pretty easily debunked, as a quick search shows Melania Trump was renowned for her spectacular White House decorations every year the Trumps occupied the White House.

The entire rant was just odd and petty. Even the other hosts were thrown off and asked Hostin where she was getting any of this information from.

She proceeded to put her hands up, facing the audience as Whoopi Goldberg interjected, saying, “Allegedly.”

The most shocking claim was that Melania Trump wishes to “take him out.”

What exactly did Hostin mean by that? The assertion was ambiguous at best, but totally irresponsible and even dangerous.

After two assassination attempts on the former president, on what planet is it appropriate to suggest his wife wishes that on him?

What evidence does she have that the former first lady hates Trump?

There doesn’t seem to be a source for any of this.

If Melania Trump hates her husband, she certainly has a weird way of showing it in staying married to him through all of his trials and tribulations that began with his initial campaign for the presidency almost a decade ago.

The actual takeaway here is that the hosts of the view have grown too comfortable in their bubble.

The studio audience will nod in agreement and clap like seals, no matter how much stupidity they’re witnessing.

If Hostin were to appear on any serious news show and make these statements, she’d realize how far removed from reality she is.

