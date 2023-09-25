“The View” co-host Ana Navarro said she was “shaken” after the indictment of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who she’s known for three decades.

The Justice Department unsealed an indictment against Menendez and his wife, Nadine, on three counts Friday, according to a release by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Menendez and his wife allegedly received cash and gold bars from three New Jersey businessmen in return for aiding the Egyptian government, according to the indictment.







“When I saw all the evidence, I get it, I’m shaken. I’m — I’m hoping against hope that there is some sort of logical explanation,” Navarro said Monday.

“But I also know Bob Menendez. I know Bob Menendez is not going to resign. He beat this once. He’s — you know, he’s thinking I’m — you know, I can fight this.

“I’m going to fight this. He’s not — I don’t think he’s going to resign. I think he’s going to go to trial on this. This looks ugly. This looks bad. This is hard to explain. I can’t come up with — with an explanation.”

Menendez said during a Monday press conference the cash in his home came from a savings account and was kept hidden due to the Cuban government having confiscated property from his family. He refused to resign but did not say whether he would seek re-election in 2024.

“I can tell you, I have worked with him time and time again, brought many wealthy clients to him, brought many issues in front of him, never has there been any hint of impropriety, never has he hinted about a payback or anything like that,” Navarro said.

“So I’m having a very hard time reconciling the evidence I saw shown on TV with the Bob Menendez I have known for almost 30 years.”

“This is personally hard for me,” Navarro added.

