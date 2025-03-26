The lovely ladies at “The View” have already had enough of the second Trump administration.

But some of them are also dissatisfied with the current crop of Democrats trying to mount an opposition to the returning commander-in-chief.

Monday’s episode had the panelists discussing Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hitting the road over the weekend to bring their message of resistance to the public.

The octogenarian socialist and former bartender made stops in Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada to rally their progressive base against President Donald Trump.

Without diving into the very real question of whether these crowds are actually organic, the hosts of “The View” clashed a bit on whether the effort is what the Democratic Party needs.

Ana Navarro, on one hand, was all on board.

“People are thirsty, desperate, to hear somebody that gives them fire, that leads them into this fight, that channels their anger and their frustration. They want to hear from those people,” she argued, Fox News reported.

“I mean, think about this. They are not running. This is not an election year,” Navarro continued. “They are getting tens of thousands of people because people want to fight, and they want somebody that will lead them in that fight.”

But Sunny Hostin, on the other hand, was a bit more hesitant.

She noted that the Democratic base wants “a fighting opposition party,” but she wasn’t convinced in the messaging.

“I don’t know that the message is correct. I think that their messaging is a little bit off. If you look at what people want and are looking for, because costs and economy is still No. 1 and taxing the rich may not do that for the majority of people,” Hostin warned. “They want to see much more of an action plan. How do you address my pain?”

Sara Haines concurred that the Democratic Party needs a bit more than exciting rhetoric.

She wants to see meaningful political action that resists the Trump agenda.

“I can see why people like the AOCs, the Bernie Sanders. I can feel myself clapping along, but the problem here is, whereas they’re tapping into the anger, I don’t think just screaming and kind of performative, ‘We’re gonna fight,’ is the way to go,” she said.

Whoopi Goldberg highlighted the leadership vacuum present in the party, saying that these rallies come “at a moment when leadership roles on the left are wide open.”

This, Goldberg claimed, is becoming a problem for Democrats — whether or not it’s being reported on by the establishment media: “”So Bernie, AOC are out there, people are really kind of annoyed a lot about what’s going on, maybe not everything, but much more than we were seeing perhaps in the media and on different shows.”

They have not yet landed on a solution, but the ladies at “The View” at least all agree there is a problem.

Though “The View” can be infamously detached from reality, only the most deluded Democrats would deny that their coalition has its lowest favorability in decades and that its power beyond a core set of blue cities and states has been shattered.

The disagreements we witnessed among the hosts of “The View” merely show that the Democrats are not even close to getting out of their slump yet.

Perhaps there is a bit of reactionary excitement forming around Bernie and AOC, but as Hostin noted, even their especially progressive routines are tired and predictable, and they do not strike at the heart of the issues America is facing.

All in all, the Democrats have not come close to finding the answer to their plight, and even the most devoted elements of their base agree that something is still off.

When even “The View” is noting that they lost their vision, that’s a pretty bad sign.

