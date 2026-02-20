Watch: 'The View' Completely Breaks Down After Inviting Non-Liberal Guest Host

If you’re at all familiar with ABC daytime talk show “The View,” I’m truly sorry.

The hyper-liberal show has a well-deserved reputation for being one of the most ideologically slanted, brain-rotting bastions of leftism that you will ever have the displeasure of witnessing on FCC airwaves.

(It might genuinely be worse than whatever dreck is flowing out of Stephen Colbert’s show these days.)

Part of the reason the show is such a train wreck is the fact that every single one of the show’s regular co-hosts is obnoxiously progressive.

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Sarah Haines are all ultra-leftists who’ve never let facts get in the way of a good old liberal rant. Even the show’s token “Republican,” Alyssa Farah Griffin, is, for all intents and purposes, a full-blown Democrat.

While “The View” does occasionally bring on non-liberal guests, they are few and far between compared to the Zohran Mamdanis and Joe Bidens of the world.

But when the show dares to bring on a non-liberal guest host? Sparks typically fly — off the train tracks as the train completely derails.

On Thursday, “The View” invited reality television star Savannah Chrisley, whose parents were pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2025, to guest-host the episode.

While most of the episode was the usual drivel you’d expect from “The View,” things took a turn when the topics of Trump and “racism” arose.

Chrisley began the exchange by mentioning Trump’s recent celebration of Black History Month at the White House.

“I think, you know, when it comes to the event that happened yesterday, what’s so hard for me to witness is people stating that the president is a racist, because I’ve seen him firsthand,” Chrisley said, according to Fox News. “He saved one of my best friends’ lives, a black woman who has been with him for –”

“He is a racist,” Hostin interrupted, while Chrisley went on to stick up for Trump’s character. Hostin wasn’t impressed with Trump having saved a black woman.

“So, he has a black friend,” Hostin retorted. “He’s racist.”

Hostin continued: “Let’s call a thing, a thing. Donald Trump is a racist. There is no question in my mind. It’s time to say the truth and tell it like it is, and the most recent thing that he did by posting on Truth Social, the Obamas depicted as apes in ‘The Lion King,’ where there are no apes in ‘The Lion King.’ It was a racist — he tried to blame a staffer. A staffer did not do it.”

This nonsensical bickering between Chrisley and the other co-hosts continued (Hostin and the others insisted Trump was racist, Chrisley insisted he was not), making an already unwatchable show break down into people simply talking past each other.

You can watch the entire debacle below (the relevant portion starts at about the 15-minute mark):

Look, Trump is obviously not perfect, since no man is. But this inane insistence that he’s “racist” simply doesn’t fly.

A racist wouldn’t employ any black people in his cabinet, let alone consistently laud one like former HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

It also can’t be overstated that Trump received a higher share of the black vote in 2024 than he did in 2020, hardly the trajectory of a man supposedly driven by racial animus. He signed criminal justice reform into law with the First Step Act and repeatedly touted historically low black unemployment during his first term.

You can disagree with his rhetoric. You can dislike his style. But reducing every policy dispute or off-color remark to “racism” doesn’t make the charge stronger — it makes it cheaper.

And that’s the real problem with segments like Thursday’s meltdown.

When “racist” becomes a reflex instead of a carefully applied moral judgment, it stops persuading anyone outside the studio audience.

If “The View” actually wanted a meaningful conversation, it might try listening instead of shouting down a dissenting voice. Until then, it’s less a forum for dialogue and more a daily reminder of why so many Americans have tuned out elite media lectures altogether.

