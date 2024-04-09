Everyone’s favorite host of “The View,” Sunny Hostin, is back with another hot take.

On Monday’s segment, Hostin, while speculating on the return of cicadas, the recent earthquakes, and the eclipse had an answer for why this is all happening.

It’s climate change!







Whoopi Goldberg first corrected Hostin on how to pronounce “cicadas” then reminded her that they appear regularly.

“No, every seventeen years this happens.” She also corrected her regarding the eclipse.

“… [T]hey’ve known about the eclipse coming because eclipses happen, and they actually can say when these things are going to happen,” Goldberg continued.

While Goldberg appeared to be addressing anyone who thought the eclipse was a sign of the rapture, she was also correcting Hostin after her downright odd climate change remark.

Joy Behar also chimed in regarding earthquakes.

Do you believe climate change is overexaggerated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (15 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

As anyone who took geology class will remember, “its underground,” to use Behar’s words.

You know something is off when it isn’t just conservatives who are criticizing Hostin — it’s the other women on the show.

Hostin’s entire remark is hard to grasp.

Stuff happens, so it must be climate change that’s doing the stuff? One could not blame any of the hosts if they don’t have an in-depth explanation for any of these phenomena.

Yet, the ridicule lies with Hostin because when she doesn’t know something, she doesn’t take the more correct course of not commenting at all. She instead uses the situation to chime in with leftist buzzwords.

On that note, is it possible for “The View” to go an entire segment without using any of the left’s eyeroll inducing language?

Obviously, the show has a left-wing bias and plays into this frequently, but the segue here from Hostin is especially grating to the viewer.

It’s almost like someone in production reminded them they’ve gone over 30 seconds without mentioning any number of leftist talking points.

