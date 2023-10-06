The ladies of ABC’s “The View” had a near-meltdown Thursday at the thought of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio becoming House speaker.

Co-host Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, claimed Jordan once “terrorized” her in a congressional hearing.

The Ohio congressman threw his hat into the ring for the speakership this week after Kevin McCarthy was ousted following a motion to take the gavel from him by fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Jordan and Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana are widely believed to be the leading candidates to replace the California Republican, who will not seek the speakership.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Jordan’s bid, but both men are popular among House Republicans.

On Thursday’s episode of “The View,” token conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said she believes Scalise ultimately will be elected speaker and Jordan will take Scalise’s place as House majority leader.

Hostin then attacked Jordan as a “political terrorist” and unfairly connected him to the Ohio State University sexual abuse scandal, which took place from the late 1970s until the late 1990s.

“I will just say about Jim Jordan, you know, he has been called by his own party, by John Boehner, a political terrorist,” Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, said Thursday.

Boehner, a former House speaker, had trashed his fellow Republican in a 2021 interview with CBS News.

“He’s also been linked to the Ohio State sexual abuse scandal,” Hostin continued.

Jordan was a coach at the school during former school physician Richard Strauss’ reign of terror.

The former assistant wrestling coach has not been credibly linked to Strauss and has denied any knowledge of the doctor’s actions, so Hostin was apparently grasping at straws.

She then claimed he terrorized her in 2019 when she spoke to Congress about her opinion that more cameras are needed in courtrooms.

“I testified in Congress about something so simple — cameras in courtrooms,” Hostin said. “[Jordan] came in late. He looked disheveled, and he immediately was screaming and yelling and terrorized me and the other experts on the panel, and describing him as a terrorist is exactly that.”







Hostin was not done trashing Jordan there.

She described the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee as “a chaos agent.”

“It came out of nowhere, and he had no command of the subject that we were talking about, which made it even scarier,” she said.

Hostin concluded, “The thought of him being the speaker of the House, I think, leads to more chaos for this country.”

In his endorsement of Jordan on Truth Social early Friday, Trump cited the Ohio Republican’s storied high school and college wrestling careers, his education and his work on behalf of Ohioans.

“He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding – He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Trump wrote.

