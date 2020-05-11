White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is already living in the heads of the panelists on ABC’s “The View.”

In case you missed it, the recently installed McEnany had an epic news conference Wednesday in which she mic-dropped on pretty much everyone in the legacy media.

The impetus for said mic drop was a question about a remark she’d made regarding the White House’s policy on the coronavirus pandemic and how President Donald Trump would “not allow the coronavirus to come to this country.”

Asked whether she’d like to take that back, she instead made reporters take a hard look in the mirror.

“I guess I would turn the question back on the media and ask similar questions,” McEnany said.

“Does Vox want to take back that they proclaimed that the coronavirus would not be ‘a deadly pandemic’? Does The Washington Post want to take back that they told Americans to ‘get a grippe, the flu is bigger than the coronavirus’?

“Does The Washington Post, likewise, want to take back that ‘our brains are causing us to exaggerate the threat of the coronavirus’? Does The New York Times want to take back that the ‘fear of the virus may be spreading faster than the virus itself’? Does NPR want to take back that ‘the flu was a much bigger threat than the coronavirus’? And finally, once again The Washington Post, would they like to take back that ’the government should not respond aggressively to the coronavirus’?

“I’ll leave you with those questions, and maybe you’ll have some answers in a few days,” McEnany said — and then exited on that note, much to the chagrin of reporters.

It was a viral moment that made the cast of “The View” very upset.

Co-host Sunny Hostin, for example, was distressed over McEnany’s promise not to lie to the American people — claiming she broke it when she said America could reopen without universal testing for the coronavirus even as people in the White House were tested.

“That tells me she’s just spinning lies to the American people rather than being honest with the American people, and she never answered that question, by the way, that was posed to her,” Hostin said. “She never answered the question. So she is just lying to the American people like everyone else.”

Joy Behar, bizarrely, decided to focus on McEnany’s makeup.

“She never really answered that question,” Behar said. “She just walked off sort of embarrassed, I think. So let’s start there.

“Also, the thing about testing. I’m having so much trouble understanding where they’re coming from. Is she willing to send her kids to camp, for example, without everyone being tested at the camp, including the counselors, the children? Is she willing to send her children to school before they test everybody?

“She keeps saying you have to be tested every hour. Well, excuse me, Miss McEnany, you are wearing professionally applied makeup. So, darling, were you willing to have someone apply it without being tested? That’s another question I have for Miss McEnany.”

If it meant millions of people weren’t unemployed, yeah, she’d probably go without the makeup being tested a few times. Next question, I guess?

If this is the kind of meltdown that we’re going to see from the media, I’d dare say Trump’s pretty happy with his pick. You can safely take most of what’s said on “The View,” go in the opposite direction and sleep well at night, safe in the knowledge you’ve made a sound policy decision.

By the way, if you look back at the segment, she did answer the question, briefly saying that she had “noted the intent behind the [travel] restrictions, which is that we will not see the coronavirus come here.”

I’m assuming they didn’t watch that part, though, or forgot it because they were enraged.

That’s the great part about “The View.” It’s become a real-time meter of how conservatives live in the heads of the left.

And make no mistake — that’s what this is.

Good work, Kayleigh. We look forward to many more questions about whether you’d have your makeup tested.

