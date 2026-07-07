WATCH: 'The View's Sunny Hostin Announces Lots of American Flags Make Her Feel Unsafe Because of 'White Supremacy'

“The View” felt inspired by the Fourth of July weekend to give a tremendously nonsensical take that in no way is reflective of reality.

As the country celebrated its 250th anniversary of declaring independence from Great Britain, most gatherings were unapologetically patriotic, with massive fireworks displays across the country and plenty of proud Americans flying the Stars and Stripes.

On that latter point, “The View” couldn’t leave a good thing alone, as co-host Sonny Hostin told the panel during Monday’s show that the flag makes her feel unsafe — before she went into a diatribe about race in America.

After noting this point had been previously made, Hostin told the audience, “There are times when I walk into a community and I see American flags all over the community and I suddenly feel unsafe because there’s a section of this country that has coopted the American flag and they equate being an American or an American flag with white supremacy and that should never be the symbol of white supremacy, but they have weaponized” it.

WATCH: Sunny Hostin has announced on ‘The View’ that she feels unsafe in communities with lots of American flags’ because of ‘white supremacy.’ She didn’t mention black women are ~9x more likely to be killed by black offenders than white offenders.pic.twitter.com/1LEzw6tceV — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) July 6, 2026

Hostin feels unsafe because white supremacists display American flags so when she — a black woman — sees an American flag, she’s apparently in danger.

Should ABC fire Hostin for insulting Americans everywhere? Yes No

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It’s a strange take to say the least, but statistically, Hostin doesn’t need to worry so much about white people hurting her.

According to the Violence Policy Center, the kind of anti-gun group liberals like Hostin would tend to follow, black women who are victims of violence are more likely to be victimized by someone close — a “spouse, an intimate acquaintance, or a family member than by a stranger.” And that, obviously, means that the vast majority are targeted by offenders who are black themselves.

Citing statistics from 2020, the Violence Policy Center noted that, “Of Black victims who knew their offenders, 56 percent (259 out of 464) were wives, common-law wives, ex-wives, or girlfriends of the offenders.”

And then there was this staggering statistic: “Ninety-one percent (584 out of 641) of the homicides of Black females were intra-racial.”

“Intra-racial,” as in, members of the same race.

In other words, black women are roughly nine times more likely to be killed by a black offender than a white one.

Sure, no one wants a white supremacist as a neighbor, but to act like white people are this looming threat to black women does not withstand scrutiny.

Will Hostin be back Tuesday to tell everyone she’s done her homework and that she’s actually afraid of black America?

Of course not. “The View” is not about informing audiences.

It’s about being mad and spouting nonsense.

Recall a remark by co-host Joy Behar in March 2025 when she nearly said — on-air — that she hoped President Donald Trump would buy a rocket from then-Department of Government Efficiency Chairman Elon Musk, board it, and that it would explode.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg saved her from enduring a Secret Service visit by cutting her off and going to a commercial.

Joy Behar almost got FIRED this morning 😂 pic.twitter.com/zAjDbZnQCk — Amancé (@AmanAdwin) March 12, 2025

ABC is not sending their best.

“The View” panelists are the equivalent of a group of moms, wine drunk, sitting around rambling about nonsense.

ABC could get better-informed viewers if it canceled the show and replaced it with dead air and a blank screen.

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