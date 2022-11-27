Watch: Viral Video Catches Miraculous Motorcyclist Survival - You Won't Believe He Walked Away from This

A shocking video from the point of view of a California motorcyclist showed the events of a disastrous accident in which one of three drivers was killed, yet, amazingly, the cyclist wasn’t the fatality.

The video was recorded by an action camera worn by the motorcyclist in L.A. County — where shocking accidents seem to be happening a lot lately — and it is terrifying, indeed. But you simply won’t believe that the biker is able to walk away alive from this one.

The video started with the cyclist reaching out to his handlebars, preparing to hit the gas when the light in front of him in the intersection gives him the green. But before you can blink, a dark SUV comes flying through the intersection from the biker’s left, hitting a pickup that was just going through the intersection.

But, while that is surprising enough, what happens next is far more shocking.

The gray or silver pickup that was broadsided by the speeder who ran a red light was bashed sideways and then turned over right in front of the biker. And in the blink of an eye, the bed of the pickup plowed directly into the motorcyclist.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

Here’s video from a motorcyclist of that fatal crash that happened in Malibu on Nov 14. pic.twitter.com/Mf6bUNGZYL — Downtown LA Scanner (@DowntownLAScan) November 27, 2022

A news chopper later arrived at the scene and showed the carnage:

According to the Malibu Times, the crash occurred at a “T” intersection of Kanan Dume Drive and Pacific Coast Highway just after noon on Nov. 14, and the 2017 Lexus NX, whose driver was responsible for the wreck, was a stolen vehicle.

The Lexus caught fire once it came to an abrupt stop sitting on its roof and the driver inside was killed, KABC-TV in L.A. reported.

The drivers of the other two vehicles did survive the crash, but it is not clear how badly either were injured, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail added that bystanders were able to get the driver of the Lexus out of the car before it caught fire. The injured man was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The cleanup from the wreck caused traffic problems for eight hours after the first responders arrived to assess the damage.

It’s just another strange driving incident in L.A.

It is hoped that the cyclist in this disaster was wearing a proper helmet. According to the National Safety Council, more than 25,000 lives have been saved because bikers were wearing helmets. The NSC added that bikers have a 37 percent better chance of surviving a catastrophic crash, and their passengers have a 41 percent of surviving an accident if they are wearing helmets.

While helmet use has gone up in percent years, still only about 65 percent of bikers use them, the NSC added.

Motorcyclists also account for a large number of traffic accident fatalities.

“Although motorcycles make up only 3 percent of all registered vehicles and 0.6 percent of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States, motorcyclists accounted for 14 percent of all traffic fatalities, 18 percent of all occupant fatalities, and 4 percent of all occupant injuries in 2020,” the NSC reported.

Such fatalities have been on the increase, as well. Sadly, there isn’t much to protect a biker during an accident.

“Fatalities among motorcycle riders and passengers increased 11 percent from 2019 to 2020, while the rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled increased by 23 percent,” the NSC wrote. “Over the last 10 years, deaths have increased 20 percent while death rates have increased 27 percent. The number of motorcycle fatalities now stands at 5,579 and the rate is 31.64 per 100 million vehicle miles. In 2020 motorcycle riders involved in fatal crashes had higher percentages of alcohol impairment than drivers of any other motor vehicle type (27 percent for motorcycles, 23 percent for passenger cars, 19 percent for light trucks, and 3 percent for trucks).”

Those warnings aside, this story is simply amazing in that the biker behind the action camera has lived to tell this tale. Apparently, the Lord is not quite done with him yet.

