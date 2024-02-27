Watch: Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Calls Trans Senator 'Sir,' Causing Him to Storm Out After She Rejects Woke Agenda

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican elected during the Virginia anti-wokeness red wave of 2021 along with Gov. Glenn Youngkin, isn’t one to get concerned about blowing off liberal pieties.

When talking about race and politics in September 2022, she told the New York Post’s Cal Thomas that “[i]n order for [Democrats] to continue to win, they need to get 80 to 90 percent of the black vote. That’s why they are so full of hatred when conservatives like me, or libertarians, don’t think the way they do,” she said, adding, “We don’t really care.”

The first black, female lieutenant governor in the state also made it clear that she was going to keep to God’s law: “I think what we have to be careful about as Christians is that no one is on the throne except Christ,” she told Thomas. “We know that God can use anyone. He even used a donkey to speak to Balaam [an Old Testament story] to tell him he was going down the wrong path. So, if He can use a jacka**, He can use anybody.”

Plenty of Republican politicians say stuff like that — and then return to their seat of power and do something quite the opposite. So, give this much to Sears: No, she really doesn’t care how much the left is going to hate her, and yes, she’s going to keep holding onto God’s law, even when wokeness demands that she does not.

On Monday, there was a back-and-forth between Sears and state Sen. Danica Roem — a man who is the first transgender lawmaker in the state of Virginia — in which Sears called Roem by his actual gender. Cue the insanity.

According to WCAV, the exchange happened as the lieutenant governor and state senator discussed what could best be described as practical matters during deliberations in the upper chamber.

“How many votes will it take to be able to pass this bill with the emergency clause?” Roem asked

“That would be four-fifths, senator,” Sears responded.

“And what would be the exact number for that, madam president?” Roem responded.

Did Sears do the right thing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (70 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Yes, sir, that would be 32,” Sears said.

At this point, Roem stormed out of the chamber, and Sears called for a vote.

The result, according to the Petersburg, Virginia Progress-Index, was “two recesses” and an “initial refusal to apologize” by Sears.

WATCH: Virginia Lt. Gov. @WinsomeSears refers to transgender State Senator Danica Roem as “sir.” He then storms out of the room and the senate went into two recesses. Sears then came back out and said “I am not here to upset anyone. I am here to do the job that the people of… pic.twitter.com/WYbRP2h5EA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 26, 2024

Progress-Index reporter Bill Atkinson noted, “Roem appeared to be distraught on the state Senate livestream after the incident happened.”

Sears would later come back and look at both sides of the chamber, saying “I apologize” — without a specific apology to Roem — and noting that the Democrats were not known for displaying any paucity of “showing disrespect towards me.”

“I understand Senator Roem is upset,” she began.

“I am not here to upset anyone. I am here to do the job that the people of Virginia have called me to do, and that is to treat everyone with respect and dignity. I myself have at times not been afforded that same respect and dignity,” she said, according to WCAV.

“And so, I apologize, I apologize, I apologize. And I would hope that everyone would understand there is no intent to offend.”

“We are all equal under the law… 🚨I apologize🚨… and I would hope everyone would understand there’s no intent to offend.” – @WinsomeSears after two recesses, reportedly after she wouldn’t apologize. Senate returning to normal business. — BK (@BradKutner) February 26, 2024

Virginia Democrats made it clear they wanted their pound of flesh:

Apology or no apology, we will not forget this smear, @WinsomeSears. Show some respect for the position you have and don’t insult one of VA’s finest public servants from that dais. Again, we will not forget. https://t.co/tps68Alv9U — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) February 26, 2024

“Apology or no apology, we will not forget this smear, @WinsomeSears,” the party said on social media. “Show some respect for the position you have and don’t insult one of VA’s finest public servants from that dais. Again, we will not forget.”

However, Prince William County supervisor and Youngkin campaign staffer Yesli Vega had this rejoinder: “To honor black history month, Virginia’s first black female Lt. Governor gets attacked by unhinged liberals for calling a spade a spade. You don’t matter to the Democrat Party unless you walk, think, & talk like them.”

To honor black history month, Virginia’s first black female Lt. Governor gets attacked by unhinged liberals for calling a spade a spade. You don’t matter to the Democrat Party unless you walk, think, & talk like them. To Virginia’s history maker @winsomesears, we honor you! ❤️ https://t.co/oFBi65w5cf — Yesli Vega (@yestoyesli) February 26, 2024

No, of course not. In fact, she matters less to them because she’s expected to kowtow to whatever the party line is today. And today, the line is that a man can become a woman and a woman can become a man, often simply by wishing it and changing their pronouns and outfits. Sears — and many other sensible people — don’t buy this piffle. And they loathe us for it.

That being said, a great many of us answer to a higher authority than earthly ones. And, one need not look deep into the Bible (Genesis 1:27, actually — which, in case you’re truly illiterate when it comes to Christianity, is the first chapter of the first book of the Old Testament) for this: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” He never says, throughout the rest of Genesis or the other 65 books of the Bible, that His creation can decide He made a mistake and recreate themselves.

No, she really doesn’t care about toeing the Democratic line, and yes, she knows “no one is on the throne except Christ.” Happy Black History Month, indeed, Virginia Democrats.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.