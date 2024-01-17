Watch: 'VP' Chants Fill the Room as Vivek and Trump Embrace in New Hampshire

Chants of “VP” emerged after Vivek Ramaswamy gave a high-octane endorsement of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Ramaswamy ended his bid for the Republican nomination after finishing a distant fourth in Monday’s Iowa caucus, saying he would back Trump. On Tuesday, he appeared with Trump in New Hampshire, which has its Republican presidential primary on Jan. 23.

“We need a commander-in-chief who will lead us to victory in this war,” Ramaswamy said as he endorsed Trump, according to the New York Post.

BREAKING: Donald Trump says Vivek Ramaswamy will be “working with us” after Vivek gave a fiery speech in New Hampshire. 🔥🔥🔥 During his speech, Vivek urged New Hampshire to vote for Trump. “There is not a better choice left in this race than this man right here. And that is… pic.twitter.com/IVr5gOxw3Y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 17, 2024

“There is not a better choice left in this race than this man right here,” Ramaswamy said in a video posted to X.

“And that is why I am asking you to do the right thing as New Hampshire and to vote for Donald J. Trump as your next president,” Ramaswamy said.

So what cabinet post is Vivek Ramaswamy going to get if Trump is elected? — Alexander McCoy (@AlexanderMcCoy4) January 16, 2024

“We stand up for the truth. That is what won us the American Revolution. That is what reunited us after the Civil War,” he said, noting that reviving the American spirit would “make America great again.”

Chants of “VP” then emerged.

“Wow! How was that? Pretty good, right? … And he’s a fantastic guy,” Trump said.

“He’s got something that’s very special because he started off with a zippo, and he ended up very strong. He did a great job. I was actually surprised when he called because he was doing well. And it’s an honor to have his endorsement,” Trump said.

“He’s going to be working with us, and he’ll be working with us for a long time,” Trump said.

Tonight I officially called on Ron DeSantis & Nikki Haley to drop out and endorse Trump. Our base spoke loud & clear last night. Now it’s our job to follow their mandate and revive this country. America-First, always. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3sj0NiFpHN — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 17, 2024



In comments to Fox News, Ramaswamy said the nation was at a “1776 moment” as states attempt to yank Trump off the ballot.

“This is what the American Revolution was fought for: to say that We the People create a government that’s accountable to us. That we settle our differences, whatever our differences may be, we settle them through free speech and open debate in the public square. And every citizen gets a voice and vote that counts,” he said on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Ramaswamy said he offered his solutions, but the voters made it clear who they want.

“And for my part, I did run in this race. I started at 0 percent. I finished around 8 percent in the Iowa caucus yesterday. But We the People of this country apparently sent a clear message,” he said.

After Watters asked him about serving as vice president, Ramaswamy replied, “I want to serve this country in whatever way I can.”

