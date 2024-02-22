Watch: VP Kamala Harris Says She Is 'Absolutely Ready' to Be President

No, it’s not a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

Vice President Kamala Harris actually said she is “absolutely ready” for the office of president of the United States of America.

It happened during her Feb. 2 interview with Rhyan Henson of Gray’s Washington New Bureau while Harris was campaigning in South Carolina.

“I think one of the concerns that Americans have about the age is just older people have, you know, more health issues, it’s a real thing,” Henson said of 81-year-old President Joe Biden.

“What do you say to those concerns specifically if he had to pass the powers to you for a one second, one minute?” he continued. “Heaven forbid. You know, I ask with all due respect, but, you know, would you, are you capable, are you ready to step into the role and do whatever the country needs?”

“I am absolutely ready,” the vice president responded. “But thank God our president is in good shape and good health and is ready to lead in our second term.”

Her remarks came amid voter concerns about Biden’s fitness for office as he campaigns for re-election.

A Quinnipiac University poll released this week found that an overwhelming majority of voters have concerns about the president’s age and mental fitness, according to Politico.

The poll, conducted Feb. 15-19 among 1,421 registered voters nationwide, showed 67 percent of respondents said Biden is too old to effectively serve another term.

But as concerns increase about his age and ability to manage the duties of president for a second term, the possibility that he might have to hand over the reins even for a little while is just as terrifying.

Harris has been a disaster as vice president, not having a single accomplishment to tout.

Her role as “border czar” has resulted in 7.2 million immigrants entering our country illegally, according to Fox News, — exceeding the entire populations of 36 states.

As of Tuesday, the vice president’s approval rating was a dismal 36.8 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.

It seems like the only time Harris even makes the news is when she spouts another word salad that makes good fodder for mockery on social media.

In an Op-Ed for The Hill published Feb. 10, Douglas Mackinnon wrote that the White House has a “Kamala Harris problem.”

MacKinnon contended that while it was doubtful the Democratic Party would be able to push her aside because she’s “untouchable” as a woman of color, “such discussions are likely going on behind the scenes.”

The response to her claim of being ready to serve as president showed many disagree.

Gold help us if that would happen! — Steven (@slwsept57) February 21, 2024

This is horrifying — spichael (@spichael) February 22, 2024

Lord help us — SRivera_1965 (@srivera1965) February 21, 2024

This possibility of this should scare everyone — Capitalist Mike 🇺🇲 (@Capitalist_Mike) February 21, 2024

Kamala Harris may think her answer assuaged Americans’ concerns by her answer.

But to many Americans, it sounds like a choice between the devil and the deep blue sea.

