Watch: Walmart CEO Crushes George Stephanopoulos' Desperate Attempt to Push Anti-Trump Narratives

The establishment media consists largely of propagandists who despise President Donald Trump. Of those agenda-driven hacks, no one comes across as more odious than ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

Even Stephanopoulos, however, no matter how hard he tries, cannot always get his guests to go along with him.

Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Stephanopoulos tried three times to coax Walmart CEO John Furner into saying something negative about Trump’s economy, only to experience disappointment when the CEO instead raved about lower prices.

“Let’s talk about Thanksgiving first,” Stephanopoulos said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “Food prices are up, especially turkey, so what are you doing to help customers keep the costs down?”

To his credit, Furner did not bite. Perhaps he appeared on the show simply to make the case for his company, as any good CEO should, in which case he had no interest in Stephanopoulos’s anti-Trump agenda.

Either way, Furner reported nothing but good news across the board.

For instance, the CEO noted that Walmart can now sell its large Thanksgiving basket at a 25 percent lower cost than in 2024. And turkey prices are back to 2019 levels, he said.

Needless to say, that did not suit the ABC propagandist’s purposes. So he tried again.

“How about President Trump’s tariffs?” the sniveling weasel asked moments later. “They’re contributing to higher costs across the board. I know you’re absorbing some of the cost. How much is gonna be passed on to consumers as they turn to holiday items?”

One could scarcely imagine more dishonesty crammed into a single question.

Trump’s tariffs, of course, have not resulted in inflation.

Moreover, Stephanopoulos showed gargantuan chutzpah in asking that question after Furner just finished celebrating 25 percent lower prices.

Finally — and perhaps best of all — the CEO answered the question in a way that proved Trump right yet again.

“About two-thirds of what we sell is either made, grown, or assembled here in the United States,” Furner said.

Exactly as Trump predicted: his tariffs have helped domestic producers. Well, that didn’t serve Stephanopoulos’ purposes, either. So he tried one more time.

“You know, a lot of American families are tightening their belts right now,” the propagandist insisted, as if he knows anything about American families, “borrowing more to pay bills, falling behind on credit-card payments. Are you seeing any change in your customers’ behavior? And what can you do to alleviate that?”

Once again, Furner left Stephanopoulos disappointed.

In fact, the CEO reiterated the significance of the 25 percent drop in the Thanksgiving basket’s price since 2024. He also noted that Walmart has rolled back prices on more than 7,000 items.

Walmart CEO: Turkey Prices Back To 2019 Level, Thanksgiving Dinner For Ten Down 25% From Last Yearhttps://t.co/WciMoB9CwK “Our turkey prices are all the way back to what they were in 2019—97 cents per pound.” pic.twitter.com/RlkmqcOb2w — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) October 21, 2025

Stephanopoulos, of course, has a history of extreme animosity toward Trump.

Likewise, during an interview earlier this month, the ABC propagandist treated Vice President J.D. Vance with disrespect.

No one, therefore, deserves to have to sit quietly, grit his teeth, and listen to good news about Trump’s economy more than Stephanopoulos does.

