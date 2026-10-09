Watch: Walter Payton's Son Gets Emotional as He Learns of Mike Ditka's Death During Live Broadcast

Jarrett Payton, the son of Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton, was overcome with emotion Friday when he learned on air that former Bears coach Mike Ditka had died.

Ditka was 86 and best known for leading the Bears to a Super Bowl victory during the 1985 season. Walter Payton was that team’s star running back.

Ditka’s family said in a statement, “While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family.”

Jarrett said during Chicago’s “Haugh & Payton Show” on FM radio Friday, “I just got a phone call that Mike Ditka has passed away. It’s hitting me, because I was not expecting this phone call.”

“It saddens me to give this information to the city of Chicago,” he continued, his voice beginning to crack. “Everybody knows how much Coach means to me, and to my family, and to the city, to the Chicago Bears.”

“He has been nothing but an amazing person for my entire family, but also somebody that always made sure that I was OK, that our family was OK and always kept up with us. Any time that I needed him, he was always there,” Jarrett said.

Legendary Bears coach Mike Ditka has passed away, @paytonsun just learned. https://t.co/2N821GERZS — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) October 9, 2026

“This is a lot for me,” he added, and then became overcome with emotion and could not continue to speak. Co-host David Haugh then stepped in, affirming the importance of Ditka to the city of Chicago.

Walter Payton died of cancer in November 1999 at the age of 45, about a decade after his final NFL game. Jarrett was 18 at the time. He went on to have a noteworthy college football career as a running back with the University of Miami Hurricanes in the early 2000s and then played briefly in the NFL.

His father had an NFL record-breaking season in 1985, rushing for over 100 yards in nine consecutive games, according to 247 Sports.

“In all, Payton rushed for 1,551 yards (the fourth-highest total of his career) and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Payton was once again named an All-Pro, while serving as a pivotal piece of the Bears’ championship masterpiece,” the outlet said.

And perhaps best of all, Payton was featured in the famous “Super Bowl Shuffle” music video.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame posted on social media regarding Ditka’s passing that his “toughness and leadership helped define an era of professional football.”

Ditka played as a tight end for the Bears during the 1960s, winning UPI Rookie of the Year.

“He moved into the Bears’ starting lineup at the beginning of his rookie season and didn’t miss a start in 84 games with the Bears. He earned All-NFL honors four straight seasons from 1961 through 1964 and was a Pro Bowl choice after each of his first five seasons. He wound up his 12-year career with 427 receptions for 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns,” the Hall of Fame chronicled.

A one-of-a-kind player, coach, and man. Rest in peace Mike Ditka 🧡 https://t.co/lyDiFp1Qrk — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 9, 2026

“‘Iron Mike’ brought an unrivaled level of toughness to an era already defined by physicality,” said Jim Porter, the Hall of Fame’s president & CEO, “but he also was much more gifted as a pass catcher than many realized and became the ideal player for Coach George Halas to reimagine the tight end position. Mike brought competitiveness and a hard-nosed play style as he developed into both a fantastic blocker and someone who could punish would-be tacklers on his receptions.

“He brought that same philosophy to his coaching, leading the famous 1985 team that paired one of the most vaunted and dominant defenses in NFL history with a top-ranked offense. Mike’s captivating personality and leadership qualities will be preserved and celebrated forever in Canton.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.