Watch: Weakest Police Chief in America Lets Marxists Take Over Briefing, Call for Murder of His Officer, and Then He Thanks Them for Coming

I understand that Madison, Wisconsin, is a very blue dot in a purple-ish state. It feels like a city where 2020 never really ended and the flower children and woke scolds are holding teach-ins at every corner, bongs in hand.

Really, I understand, I do. That being said, if the police chief of any city — Madison or wherever — stands by while an anti-Semitic banter takes over the podium during his media briefing and a protester holds up a sign that threatens to kill said chief, he should no longer be chief.

Of course, Madison Police Chief John Patterson might be out of a job soon, albeit for different reasons. Madison is in the throes of another one of those Great Reckonings™ we used to have every few months, after a man named Corey Ruiz was shot and killed by police after he knifed police during a struggle that was caught on camera.

The facts are hazy as of right now. The Associated Press reported that while bystander video captured the confrontation with the homeless Ruiz in the middle of it, Madison decided against body cams for police officers because of both feasibility concerns and because “community groups worried the cameras would be used to surveil and criminalize marginalized groups.”

“It does not matter who you are or what your past is, you should not lose your life as a result of an encounter with law enforcement,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Thursday, the outlet reported.

It actually matters a great deal, one might point out, that Ruiz has a revolving-door history with the prison system over the last 10 years, both for “misdemeanor offenses including disorderly conduct, drug possession, auto theft, battery and invasion of privacy” and “felonies including possession of cocaine and marijuana, robbery, strangulation, resisting an officer and causing bodily harm.”

That’s a pretty eventful 10 years, I think we can all agree.

At least Mayor Rhodes-Conway can hide behind statements and the occasional press briefing. Plus, she can’t just be fired. The same can’t be said for Police Chief Patterson, who proved that he might be the weakest police chief in America by letting a bunch of minatory Marxists take over his Thursday briefing on the death of Ruiz.

The interruption happened less than 10 minutes into Patterson’s remarks, which were already listless and self-flagellating. He mentioned that “three fatal encounters” had happened in the same area “within roughly 14 years.”

For a city of over 260,000, that’s not inconsequential, but not entirely unheard of. Nevertheless, the chief said that he would not pretend the community should “forget trauma and forget losses.”

And forget it they didn’t, because at this point protesters effectively shut him down and took over the press briefing.

A ranting man — unidentified as of Saturday morning — along with a woman holding up a sign saying “Corrupt cops deserve to die too!! F*** you kill Peterson [sic]” took over the briefing from there, first from the audience and then from the podium.

You may not be surprised that the speaker was not terribly coherent, talking about how “Zionism and colonialism” have infiltrated the Madison Police Department and that he was “part of the class that has been oppressed and struggled my entire life.”

“We can shut this down, you can stop talking because we don’t want to hear anything you’ve been saying,” the man said. “Have no fear, the anti-Zionist is here!”

“You won’t be able to talk today because I’m gonna keep talking,” the man shouted. “I was born to talk my talk and walk my walk, too… We have the power! The city of Madison is corrupt!”

The man seemed to be some brand of anti-Semitic Marxist, ranting about how there should be “zero power to Zionists, zero power to capitalists, zero power to colonialism.” Apparently, the University of Wisconsin Madison colonized him, or something.

He went on to say that he was a “revolutionary intercommunalist,” talking about “all of these struggles — Palestine, Congo, America, uh, Sudan, Venezuela, but when you put that fist together, you get the power of intercommunalism… I don’t like communism, because you guys have rebranded communism! You guys have took socialism and the fight for liberation and turned it into something you can profit for, just like the nonprofit organizations in this city!”

This went on for nearly 15 minutes before America’s weakest police chief stepped back in tentatively as someone in the crowd said “there are rules to communication and we need to follow them.”

“We are smarter than that,” the voice added.

Um, I don’t think so. The full rant, which gets interrupted by the wannabe voice of reason at roughly the 47 minute mark:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.







Notice that at no point does our police chief here think that this is something that needs to be policed. This man is clearly out of his mind. Do we know if he has a weapon? An IED? These seem rather pertinent questions when an insane person takes to the podium of a media briefing where city officials are speaking. There isn’t even an attempt at de-escalation. They just let the guy do what he wants.

Chief Patterson later said that “I appreciate you being here,” then begged the man to leave.

In short, if you wonder why a homeless man who stabbed police was out on the street to get shot despite a lengthy track record and no apparent ability to keep himself in check, here’s your object lesson.

Everyone who interrupted this proceeding could be charged with a variety of crimes from disturbing the peace to death threats. Instead, they’re begging with anti-rational criminals to just quietly go away and be “revolutionary intercommunalists” somewhere else. They’re surprised it didn’t work.

What are the odds that this man ends up killing someone or getting killed himself? What are the odds that he sparks those “fiery but mostly peaceful protests” we saw in Kenosha, which isn’t that far away, back in 2020? It’s certainly non-zero. And when a police chief just stands by and watches it happen, he’s not acting as police but as a tacit endorser, putting the imprimatur of the police on the actions of blatant lawbreakers.

A system like this cannot function. The seeds of its own collapse are inherent in the organizing principles behind it — primarily, that anyone can do whatever they want in the name of a suitably woke cause. This isn’t a way to deal with a death; it’s a simple way to encourage more death by signaling that law enforcement is going to stop, at least for the time being, enforcing laws.

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