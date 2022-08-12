Watch: Wedding Party's Shocked Gasps Heard After Groom Plays Video of Bride's Cheating Actions on the Big Screen

A groom in Fujian, China, exposed his cheating bride in front of guests on their wedding day by playing footage of the woman going to bed with her brother-in-law at the wedding.

Video of the grand expose went viral in 2019, however, the video has re-surfaced on TikTok in recent months, according to the New York Post.

One version of the video shared by a TikTok user named koolprince33 racked up around 1.2 million likes, 18.1 thousand shares, and close to 10,000 comments.



“Cheating bride,” the TikTok user’s caption stated. The words “The groom played a video of his wife cheating on him with her pregnant sister-in-law’s husband in front of everybody” were superimposed on the clip.

The video showed the bride and groom walk up the stage when the emcee told the guests “now we are going to show you the videos of how the newlyweds grew up,” The Daily Mail reported.

The projector proceeded to show footage of the woman and her brother-in-law preparing to sleep together.

Immediately, the man pushes his bride, shouting “Did you think I didn’t know about this?” in Chinese.

The woman then throws a bouquet at him, the video showed.

The guests remain stunned as someone rushes to the stage to separate the man from the woman.

Social media users’ reactions to the incident were split, with some users praising the groom for seeking vengeance while others questioned his actions.

“Got her parents to waste all that money on the wedding,” one user commented with laugh emojis, while another wrote, “She’ll never forget that and it’ll always haunt her. Worth.”

“Revenge is a dish best served cold,” one comment stated, while another said, “Best revenge – in front of all their family and friends!”

Some users questioned the point of the groom’s actions.

“Why’d he go through with the wedding?” one user wrote, while another asked, “So why did he waste all that money on the wedding?”

“Maybe he found out too late and the wedding needed to be paid for regardless whether they broke it off,” one user suggested, in the groom’s defense.

The groom was reportedly testing a surveillance system at home when he inadvertently captured his then-fiancee and brother going to bed together, according to 2019 report from The Sun.

Some — including a Chinese gossip columnist — have suggested that the video might not be real altogether but part of a marketing campaign, The Sun reported.

Those who shared the opinion that the incident was staged, pointed to a video app’s watermark in a version of the video not shared by koolprince33, The Sun reported.

