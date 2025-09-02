Watch: WH Posts Trump's '11 Life-Changing Lessons' That Are Perfect for Kids on Labor Day

On Labor Day, the White House posted a video of President Donald Trump sharing his “11 Life-Changing Lessons.”

The White House account on X wrote, “If you want to change the world, you have to have the courage to be an outsider. Work hard. Believe in the American Dream. President Donald J. Trump’s 11 LIFE-CHANGING LESSONS!”

The post quickly went viral.

It was not a policy announcement, but something deeper and more personal. It was a roadmap for success rooted in timeless American values and laid out by arguably one of the most successful people of the 21st Century.

Every child in this country could benefit from hearing the mindset that drove that success. Frankly, so could many adults.

If you want to change the world, you have to have the courage to be an outsider. Work hard. Believe in the American Dream. President Donald J. Trump’s 11 LIFE-CHANGING LESSONS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QhOL1GxGhB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 2, 2025

Lesson 1: You’re Never Too Young to Do Something Great

Trump said greatness doesn’t have to wait. America has always been a place where young people can achieve big things. Age is no barrier when hard work and a vision come together.

Lesson 2: You Have to Love What You Do

He reminded viewers that passion fuels persistence. When you love what you’re doing, the grind feels lighter and the work more rewarding.

Lesson 3: Think Big

Trump argued that it takes the same effort to think small as it does to think big. But only big dreams yield big results.

Lesson 4: Work Hard

There is no shortcut to success. Hard work is the bridge that connects ambition to accomplishment.

Lesson 5: Don’t Lose Your Momentum

The key is to keep moving. Even when challenges stack up, staying in motion is what separates success from stagnation.

Lesson 6: To Change the World, Dare to Be an Outsider

Trump himself embodied this lesson. He was told not to run, that he couldn’t win, and that he was too different.

We all know how that turned out.

Lesson 7: Trust Your Instincts

Common sense still matters, and following one’s gut built this nation.

Lesson 8: Believe in the American Dream

The American Dream is not a relic of the past. It’s alive and well. Anyone can succeed here if they put in the work.

Lesson 9: Think of Yourself as a Winner

A winning mindset is not arrogance. It’s confidence.

Lesson 10: Be an Original

Trump warned against imitation. Relationships are built on authenticity. Every person has something unique to offer the world.

As Trump said in the video, “God only created one of you.”

Lesson 11: Never Give Up

Perseverance is the final ingredient. As Trump explained, even when your critics say it’s impossible, keep pressing on.

Many have questioned Trump’s approach to life and business, but his success is a testimony to the power of these principles.

He built a business empire, became a cultural icon, and shocked the world by winning the presidency twice.

Are all Americans going to be president? No. But every American can achieve success by living these truths.

And here’s where the contrast becomes clearest. The left tells Americans the system is rigged by systemic barriers.

Which would liberals hate more in public school classrooms? The 10 Commandments Trump’s 11 Lessons

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use The 10 Commandments: 31% (5 Votes) Trump’s 11 Lessons: 69% (11 Votes)

So many people use their platforms to spread division and promote mindsets of victimhood and grievance. Trump laid out a roadmap based on hope, grit, and responsibility.

Which message is better for the next generation?

In a country where young people are constantly bombarded with negativity, Trump’s list is a reminder that people have a say in how their lives turn out.

It’s impossible to imagine not becoming the best version of yourself by living out the roadmap.

