Watch: WH Press Corps Turns Into Piranhas Over Hunter Biden Texts, KJP Snaps at Reporters

In the midst of all the corruption scandals surrounding Joe Biden, it seems as if even the liberal media are turning on him.

Ever since he became president, Biden has been able to rely on most of the mainstream media outlets to give him friendly coverage and sweep any whisperings of misconduct by his administration under the rug.

However, it seems now as if those days might be over.

It all has to do with Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The president’s son made headlines this week after he reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors regarding his tax and gun crimes.

Hunter Biden was then seen attending a state dinner at the White House for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was also attended by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is supposed to be investigating Hunter.

This infuriated many people and naturally led to questions about how the scandal-plagued Hunter Biden was allowed to attend a reception at the White House. Reporters took their questions to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and the sight was nasty.

During Friday’s press briefing, CNN’s Jeremy Diamond asked Jean-Pierre why Hunter was invited to the state dinner amid the corruption investigations. Jean-Pierre refused to answer, saying that it was a personal family matter.

Several other journalists then chimed in to support their colleague and Jean-Pierre quickly lost control. She became angry and deflected all other questions about Hunter Biden, referring reporters to the White House counsel.

Reporters demand answers regarding Biden’s knowledge of his son’s overseas business dealings. Karine Jean-Pierre: 🤐pic.twitter.com/QwTOuBBDdF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 23, 2023

For the last two years, the media have refused to do any kind of real, hard-hitting journalism into the Biden family’s corruption. But now, suddenly, they have rediscovered that journalistic spirit and are willing to ask tough questions.

Karine Jean-Pierre looked like she was sitting in a pool of piranhas as hungry journalists continued to pile onto her, while she was left speechless.

Things are only getting worse for the Biden family. On Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee revealed a text that Hunter Biden had reportedly sent to a Chinese official while his father was vice president.

In the text, Hunter Biden seemingly threatened to use his father’s influence unless the Chinese officials did what he wanted and gave him money. The text also said that the then-vice president was sitting in the room with his son, throwing into doubt the claims that Joe Biden was not involved in his son’s business dealings.

On Friday, Newsmax reporter James Rosen asked Biden spokesman John Kirby about the implications of the text and Kirby refused to comment. When other journalists then chimed in, Kirby doubled down on his refusal and walked away.

White House briefing: James Rosen asks Biden spokesman John Kirby about the explosive whistleblower allegations in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation. Kirby refuses to comment and walks out of the room. pic.twitter.com/S6nerbrg7x — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) June 23, 2023

The fact of the matter is, it is becoming harder for the Biden administration to hide from the allegations surrounding the president’s involvement in his son’s questionable business dealings, as even the leftist media are starting to take notice.

Biden seems to be losing the support of the media on this issue, and it may be impossible for his reputation to recover from this.

