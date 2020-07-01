If you do an internet search to find out any news about Black Lives Matter and signs, you’ll end up with plenty of stories about pro-BLM protesters being attacked by anti-BLM individuals for putting up signs. However, you can’t find a whole lot of stories the other way around.

That’s ironic, given that one of the most viral clips involving signs and Black Lives Matter supporters involves a BLM supporter tackling a man who was taking down signs supporting the movement on a gate.

The clip, which made the rounds on social media after being streamed on Facebook Live on Sunday, shows a man taking down signs in support of the organization, among other things.

As he angrily takes down the Black Lives Matter signs, the person filming him asks him why he’s doing it.

“I live right there, I’m sick of f—ing seeing it,” the man says.

TRENDING: Fox News Fires Veteran Anchor After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

All right, so clearly the level of dialogue here isn’t exactly elevated — but it’s positively socratic compared to what happens next, when the man is tackled by someone who comes in from off-screen.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Resident Who’s Sick Of Hundreds Of BLM Signs Across The Street From House Rips Them Down, Gets Assaulted😬 pic.twitter.com/w06RMUxOsL — Ray Garcia 🇺🇸 (@RayGarciahawaii) June 30, 2020



“Don’t pull this s— down, bro! Get the f— out of here, bro!” the attacker screams.

Should this Black Lives Matter supporter be charged with a crime? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (1457 Votes) 5% (71 Votes)

There isn’t much that he really has to say that’s worth quoting after that. He tells him to “go home” over and over again; that’s about it. At one point he tore the other man’s glasses off his head. There was also a strange dance/kung fu stance at the end.

The race of the two individuals isn’t known. However, the man who was tackled clearly has more melanin than the man who was tackling him, so if you’re a believer in the victimhood pyramid, the man pulling down the signs was clearly higher up in the whole scheme of things.

According to KFSN-TV in Fresno, California, the assault took place outside of El Diamante High School in nearby Visalia. Here’s how the incident is described on the outlet’s website:

“Visalia resident Robert Ginsberg recorded a video on Sunday night as a man tried to take down the signs as his family watched, and his efforts led to an argument with others defending the signs. …

“Since May 25, high school students within the Visalia Unified School District have turned their anger into activism through handwritten signs covering a city block stretch of chain-link fence along the perimeter of the El Diamante High School.

RELATED: Off-Duty Dallas Cop Beaten to Ground After Identifying Himself as Officer, Trying To Disperse Crowd

“But increased tensions between the community and student demonstrations prompted the district to send a letter asking for the removal of all signs from the school’s fence by July 3, citing safety issues.”

At no point in the article is an assault mentioned.

The same thing can be said about a Fresno Bee article about the incident, which states that in the clip, “a man can be seen ripping signs from the fence. When asked why he was removing the signs, the man says that he lives near the school and is ‘sick of (expletive) seeing it.’ The man appears to raise his fist in the air as a car drives by honking.

“‘Everyone agrees,’ he says on the video.”

And here’s the quote KFSN decided to go with, from Ginsburg: “Basically, he’s teaching his kids his intolerance and I just don’t understand how, you know, if you disagree with a message, you know, this is the most peaceful way you can demonstrate.”

That was his takeaway. The guy tackling him wasn’t being intolerant, apparently.

Meanwhile, the Visalia Times-Delta saw fit to report on a separate incident where a man “filmed a video last week that showed a group of self-described ‘old and cranky’ women, some of whom wore MAGA hats, loading their vans with trash bags full of BLM posters ripped from the school’s fence late at night.

“The video has since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and has sparked an investigation at the Tulare County Office of Education, where one of the women is a part-time temporary employee.”

And yet, what have the media been talking about for the most part? Black Lives Matter supporters being attacked by their opponents, of course.

In Bethesda, Maryland, in early June, as per WJZ-TV: “Police are searching for a man they say assaulted a group of people who were hanging pro-Black Lives Matter flyers along a trail in Bethesda earlier this week.”

In New York City, according to Gothamist, “Three men have been arrested for three separate incidents of assaulting protesters at Black Lives Matter demonstrations that were all filmed and shared widely online.

“Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Frank Cavalluzzi, 54, of Whitestone was charged with second-degree attempted murder after he was filmed yelling ‘I will kill you,’ and then swinging a four-bladed weapon at a small group of BLM protesters standing on an overpass of the Cross Island Parkway Tuesday, then driving his SUV onto the sidewalk where they were standing. Katz described his weapon as ‘a glove infused with 4 long, serrated-edged blades.’”

Meanwhile, on this one, you can see, there’s been mostly silence. There isn’t any doxing or anything like that. The outrage was, unsurprisingly, wholly selective.

Ideological purity matters much more to the left than anyone’s race or what he does. This was never about black lives. It was all about ideology. This response hit it perfectly:

Black opinions matter – unless they disagree with the hive — Bent not Broken (@PatrickArnold77) June 30, 2020

I’m not sure if the man pulling down the signs is black, but he’s definitely blacker than his attacker, and the only reason no one cares is that he disagrees with the hive.

Utterly sickening.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.