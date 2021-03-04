President Joe Biden was speaking with House Democrats online Monday for a virtual meeting when the White House cut his live feed after he agreed to take questions.

The roughly 15-minute meeting began with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praising Biden as a leader on issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, gun control, the Capitol incursion and veterans issues. Biden allowed Pelosi to praise him for several minutes before he took over and spoke briefly.

Biden mostly spoke about the coronavirus relief package — with mentions of last year’s California wildfires and the pending police reform bill named for George Floyd —but not before he engaged in some back-patting.

Biden thanked Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina for reviving his campaign.

Biden was dead in the water last March until he won the state’s primary and never looked back at the rival campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“Congressman Clyburn, I also want to note that it was almost exactly a year ago today that you delivered the endorsement to me in South Carolina that meant so much to me and my campaign. And you’re a great friend. And on the night of the — that primary, America had confirmed only fewer than 100 COVID cases. That’s just a year ago,” he said, according to the meeting’s official White House transcript.

Biden then pivoted to some social justice talking points while apparently feeling nostalgic for this time last year.

“Breonna Taylor and George Floyd were still alive. California had yet to suffer the worst — the wor- — what would become the worst fire season in recorded history. And there’d been no violent insurrection on Capitol Hill. And I could go on,” he said.

Go on he did. Biden slurred, stumbled and crashed his way into talking about job losses, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how wonderful “Democratic leadership” is for the country.

Following his remarks, something very peculiar occurred, and it didn’t involve Biden smelling anyone’s hair. Biden told Pelosi he was ready to take questions from House Democrats.

“So I want to thank you all. I really mean it from the bottom — I want to thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” Biden said.

“And I’m happy to take questions if that’s what you — I’m supposed to do, Nance. Whatever you want me to do.”

Here’s the video of the speech the White House has posted on YouTube. (Note: It actually cuts Biden’s final sentence. For that, see the Twitter posts below.)

What happened next?

Biden apparently was overridden by those running his feed from the White House from taking any of those questions.

The feed abruptly ended, as did the conference.

Video of the bizarre moment went viral online.

BIDEN: “I’m happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do…” *White House feed cut* pic.twitter.com/y5BHhgXWOB — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 3, 2021

NEW: White House cuts virtual event stream after Biden says he’s “happy to take questions” from House Democrats pic.twitter.com/XMHFbc4orh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 4, 2021

I guess the fade to graphic was the answer … https://t.co/zWissnWBvp — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) March 3, 2021

The president spoke, and when he offered to take questions from friendly Democrats, his feed was cut off. What is going on at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue? Is there something — or someone — preventing Biden from being able to do anything other than read from a teleprompter?

One could easily be led to believe that, as it certainly sometimes appears that way.

Biden, per The Washington Examiner, is now the record holder for a new president who has not participated in an actual press conference. In the last 100 years — the age of mass communication — no commander in chief has gone longer than 33 days past inauguration without answering questions in a format where he is alone fielding unfiltered questions. Biden is on day 43, as of Thursday.

Just be clear, this writer doesn’t doesn’t generally entertain talk of vast conspiracies or theories about them. I don’t think there was a shooter on the grassy knoll, I wholeheartedly believe Neil Armstrong (whom I had the pleasure of meeting in 2007) walked on the surface of the moon. And I never bought into the QAnon stuff.

That being stated clearly, something is seriously wrong when a president who has gone 43 days without holding a solo press conference is seemingly prevented from speaking unfettered with members of his own party. Why that occurred is anyone’s guess.

But Biden is notorious for putting his foot in his mouth. There’s also the fact that Biden’s cognitive abilities have been called into question with an increased frequency since he launched his presidential bid — and was eventually inaugurated in January.

Is Biden even in charge of the government — and if so, to what degree? This writer simply doesn’t know at this point.

But those questions and others are worth asking — so long as you apparently don’t attempt to ask Biden to answer them.

What exactly is going on at the highest level of our government is unclear, but one thing is for certain:

What we all saw on video at the end of Wednesday’s House Democratic Conference meeting wasn’t normal.

