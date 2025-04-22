Share
President Donald Trump talks with a group of kids durning the White House Easter Egg Roll Monday.
President Donald Trump talks with a group of kids durning the White House Easter Egg Roll Monday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Watch: White House Easter Egg Roll Shows Rare Side of Trump That the Masses Love

 By Bryan Chai  April 21, 2025 at 5:44pm
If you were to only learn of the world through the establishment media, two things:

  1. I’m truly and unequivocally sorry.
  2. You probably think that President Donald Trump is some sort of heinous monster.

Yes, we know the establishment media isn’t to be trusted whatsoever, but that doesn’t make it any less of a shame that they insist on portraying Trump in the most sinister light possible.

Because if Trump were presented with even a fraction of the favorable coverage that, say, former President Barack Obama (could you imagine?) received, we’d be talking about one of the funniest, most charismatic presidents in history.

(Heck, even Obama would probably agree about that.)

We’d also be talking about one of the kindest grandpas to sit in the Oval Office.

Just look at some of these videos and honest-to-goodness reactions from everyone involved in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll Monday.

Here’s the rousing start to the whole thing, highlighting Trump’s unwavering patriotism:

Do you think the media covers Trump’s human side enough?

Here’s an incredibly human side of Trump you almost never see from the media, shared by White House communications advisor Margot Martin:

But Trump was perhaps never more in his grandfatherly element than when he sat down with children at a coloring table.

He got in two — not just one — good lines while likely coloring inside the lines.

First, Trump offered up his iconic autograph to all the children, something the kids probably don’t even realize the value of:

Trump also used that exact setting to get in something every husband can relate to: playfully embarrassing your wife with faint praise:

How can anyone watch those clips and call this man some sort of sadistic despot who’s trying to ruin democracy?

If you only got the news through the above social media clips, you’d think the only crime Trump could possibly be responsible for would be “stealing” a child’s nose off his face with his thumb.

And frankly, that would be a heck of a lot closer to the truth than the current version of Trump being portrayed by the media.

Yes, Trump can obviously be tough when he needs to be. (Just ask China).

But a monster? Not that guy in the above clips.

