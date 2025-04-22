Watch: White House Easter Egg Roll Shows Rare Side of Trump That the Masses Love

If you were to only learn of the world through the establishment media, two things:

I’m truly and unequivocally sorry. You probably think that President Donald Trump is some sort of heinous monster.

Yes, we know the establishment media isn’t to be trusted whatsoever, but that doesn’t make it any less of a shame that they insist on portraying Trump in the most sinister light possible.

Because if Trump were presented with even a fraction of the favorable coverage that, say, former President Barack Obama (could you imagine?) received, we’d be talking about one of the funniest, most charismatic presidents in history.

(Heck, even Obama would probably agree about that.)

We’d also be talking about one of the kindest grandpas to sit in the Oval Office.

Just look at some of these videos and honest-to-goodness reactions from everyone involved in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll Monday.

Here’s the rousing start to the whole thing, highlighting Trump’s unwavering patriotism:

.@POTUS, @FLOTUS, and the Easter Bunny open the 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll with the National Anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/f8Z4NZ8oo2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 21, 2025

Do you think the media covers Trump’s human side enough? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (5 Votes) No: 99% (761 Votes)

Here’s an incredibly human side of Trump you almost never see from the media, shared by White House communications advisor Margot Martin:

President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS having fun at the Easter Egg Roll ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1XcH8Ikdw1 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) April 21, 2025

But Trump was perhaps never more in his grandfatherly element than when he sat down with children at a coloring table.

He got in two — not just one — good lines while likely coloring inside the lines.

First, Trump offered up his iconic autograph to all the children, something the kids probably don’t even realize the value of:

President @realDonaldTrump tells the kids he will sign all of their coloring pages 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/N7rcjTbNrH — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) April 21, 2025

Trump also used that exact setting to get in something every husband can relate to: playfully embarrassing your wife with faint praise:

“You know who she is?! The First Lady of the United States!” – President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/PxzBi6ysiC — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) April 21, 2025

How can anyone watch those clips and call this man some sort of sadistic despot who’s trying to ruin democracy?

If you only got the news through the above social media clips, you’d think the only crime Trump could possibly be responsible for would be “stealing” a child’s nose off his face with his thumb.

And frankly, that would be a heck of a lot closer to the truth than the current version of Trump being portrayed by the media.

Yes, Trump can obviously be tough when he needs to be. (Just ask China).

But a monster? Not that guy in the above clips.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.