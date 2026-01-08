Watch: White House Fires Back Against Jimmy Kimmel's 'Sick Depravity' in Wake of Minneapolis Shooting

At some point, President Donald Trump might have to make a Jacksonian or even a Lincolnian decision.

In that scenario, modern-day Minnesota leftists would play the role once played by lunatic nullifiers and secessionists in South Carolina.

In the meantime, the Trump White House can do little more than protest the “sick depravity” of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, a propagandist masquerading as a comedian and late-night talk-show host, whose deranged take on Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Minneapolis poured gasoline on an insurrectionary fire that the president would do well to extinguish as soon as possible.

On Wednesday in Minneapolis, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents tried to detain 37-year-old Renee Good. At least one slow-motion video circulating on the social media platform X showed Good’s vehicle attempting to flee the scene and nearly running over one agent, who pulled out his gun and appeared to fire the fatal shot.

WARNING: The following video depicts scenes of a fatal confrontation that some may find disturbing.

1.) she is ordered out of her car

2.) she refuses

3.) she backs up

4.) she drives forward into an ice agent

5.) ice agent pulls out gun only when she starts moving forward INTO HIS BODY

6.) self defense

7.) case closed pic.twitter.com/zLJCHHig3J — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 7, 2026

Hours later, the loathsome Kimmel turned Good’s foolish behavior and subsequent death into one more reason to attack Trump.

“They’re trying out a new slogan,” Kimmel said as someone off-camera handed him a red T-shirt. He then read the words printed in white on the front of the T-shirt: “Donald J. Trump is gonna kill you.”

Of course, the lemmings in Kimmel’s audience applauded.

“This maniac,” the host said as the applause subsided. “He isn’t just killing people overseas. An ICE agent today shot and killed an unarmed 37-year-old woman during an ICE operation in Minneapolis. They’re there under the guise of protecting us.”

Moments later, Kimmel showed a clip of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey demanding that ICE “get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

The deranged host then brought the segment full circle by producing a blue T-shirt with the slogan, “GET THE F*** OUT OF MPLS.”

“Jimmy Kimmel pushes the narrative that President Trump is ordering ICE to kill Americans: ‘He isn’t just killing people overseas…’ ‘Get the f*** out of Minneapolis! Get the f*** out of all of these cities!’ Why is ABC allowing such sick depravity on their network?” the White House’s Rapid Response account on X wrote.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Jimmy Kimmel pushes the narrative that President Trump is ordering ICE to kill Americans: “He isn’t just killing people overseas…” “Get the f*ck out of Minneapolis! Get the f*ck out of all of these cities!” Why is ABC allowing such sick depravity on their network? pic.twitter.com/wsOUkCrxoe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 8, 2026

At best, leftists who believe they have the right to impede agents enforcing federal immigration law share the same view as the South Carolina nullifiers of 1832. In short, those 19th-century South Carolinians, who at least had the decency to act through their state legislature, thought they could remain in the Union without obeying federal tariff laws.

Congress responded with the Force Bill of 1833, which specifically authorized President Andrew Jackson to use force against the nullifiers. Curiously, Jackson did not invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, as he had on other occasions.

Three decades later, however, on April 15, 1861, President Abraham Lincoln did invoke the Insurrection Act. Only days earlier, armed rebels had attacked Fort Sumter, a federal installation in South Carolina’s Charleston Harbor.

Whether modern anti-ICE leftists have behaved like the nullifiers or the Civil War-Era secessionists is up for debate, but as a practical matter, it makes no difference. Either way, Trump has a constitutional duty to enforce federal immigration law against all opposition.

That includes opposition from late-night propagandists like Kimmel.

Speaking of which, Kimmel (and Trump) would do well to remember that in 1861, Lincoln ordered the arrest of civilians, particularly in Maryland, whose only crime involved actively supporting the Confederacy, in some cases by doing little more than publishing editorials.

When will the anti-ICE rhetoric of Kimmel, Frey, and others rise to that same level of insurrection? For their own sake, those leftist liars should pray that Trump never has to seriously ask that question.

