Watch: White House Staff Brought to Their Feet By Stirring Rendition of 'Amazing Grace' at Easter Service

 By Randy DeSoto  April 18, 2025 at 10:45am
The singing of “Amazing Grace” brought an entire packed room of White House staffers to their feet Thursday during a pre-Easter service held at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Daily Signal’s Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell described it as a “powerful moment.”

Georgia’s Free Chapel Pastor Jentezen Franklin was among those leading worship, at one point playing the saxophone.

The lyrics to “Amazing Grace” were penned by former British slave trader turned abolitionist and pastor John Newton in 1772. “Some 60 years later in America, the text was set to the hymn tune, ‘New Britain,’ to which it has been sung ever since,” according to the Library of Congress.

It is “arguably the best-known Christian song.”

Students from Liberty University also performed the much newer Christian song “Living Hope,” released in 2018, during Thursday’s service.

The service was part of a Holy Week schedule organized by the White House Faith Office that included President Donald Trump issuing a special proclamation, along with a video message, and delivering remarks at a pre-Easter dinner Wednesday night.

Do you think “Amazing Grace” is the best Christian song?

At the dinner, Trump recounted, based on the Bible account, that following Jesus’ crucifixion by Roman soldiers, “Three days later, Christ followers found the empty tomb. Jesus had defeated darkness and death, and promised new life to all of humankind, and that’s what we celebrate each year at Easter, as we joyfully proclaim on Sunday, ‘He is risen.'”

“The death and resurrection of Jesus are the essence of the Christian faith,” he added. “Christians everywhere find solace and hope in the knowledge that Christ died for them and that they could be united with him in heaven, and that’s what we want. That’s what we all want.”

“The miracles of Holy Week set in motion a transformation in human existence. Countless millions of Americans have been moved by Christ’s example to heal the sick, defend their families, lift up their communities, and make our country stronger, better, and greater than ever before,” Trump said.

In addition to Jentezen Franklin, pastors Franklin Graham and Greg Laurie also participated in the Holy Week events at the White House.

