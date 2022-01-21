Share
Commentary

Watch: White House Staffer Starts Yelling in Desperate Attempt to Stop Press from Asking Biden Questions

 By Grant Atkinson  January 21, 2022 at 10:06am
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden held a disastrous news conference in which he made multiple blunders in speaking about foreign policy and election security.

It makes sense, then, that his team of handlers did not want him to answer any questions the following day.

After Biden delivered pre-written remarks ahead of his meeting with a task force set up to implement the new infrastructure law, reporters began shouting questions at him.

Seemingly panicked by the prospect of more blunders from Biden, a White House staffer began yelling instructions to the media members.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” the staffer bellowed. “I think what we’re gonna do is thank the press very much right now and ask folks to step out.”

The outburst follows a disastrous news conference earlier this week, which Biden has been raked over the coals for since its conclusion.

Biden’s first mistake in Wednesday’s news conference came while he was discussing the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine.

“I think what you’re going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades, and it depends on what it does,” Biden said. “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up having to fight about what to do and not do, etc.”

Many people felt these comments could be interpreted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a green light to take at least a small portion of Ukraine. Biden attempted to address those concerns during his remarks the next day.

“I’ve been absolutely clear with President Putin,” Biden said, according to a White House transcript. “He has no misunderstanding. If any — any — assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion.”

Yet for many, this assurance did not undo the damage Biden made with his  prior comments.

The second mistake Biden made in his news conference Wednesday came when he was discussing voting rights and the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

A reporter asked whether Biden believed the midterms would be fairly conducted despite the fact that the Democrats’ voting package was shot down in the Senate.

“It all depends on whether or not we’re able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election.”

Many felt Biden was hypocritical for casting doubt on the election after criticizing former President Donald Trump for doing the same thing during the 2020 election cycle.

Furthermore, some even pointed out that under Biden’s definition, the 2020 election results would not be considered legitimate, since many people made the case that certain processes were “set up to try to alter the outcome of the elections.”

Namely, state election commissions going outside their authority to change election laws was arguably an attempt to alter election results.

To recap, Biden may have given the green light for Russia to invade Ukraine and implied his 2020 presidential victory was suspect. After major blunders like these, it’s no wonder Biden’s handlers don’t want him taking any media questions for the time being.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
